Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Footage circulating on social media appears to show Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux's wedding, though neither has confirmed they are married

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Footage of Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux has surfaced, showing what looks to be confirmation that the couple have secretly tied the knot.

The videos, which are quickly taking over social media, show the Monegasque driver in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa alongside Saint Mleux. Leclerc is sporting a pale suit while Saint Mleux is wearing what looks to be a white, off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress, holding a white bouquet.

After first being spotted together in July 2023 at Wimbledon, the couple announced their engagement in November 2025. It is worth noting that neither has confirmed that they have married at the time of writing.

 

If true, the wedding comes just before Leclerc heads to Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, which runs from 6-8 March.

"I think it's very early to say," Leclerc said in Bahrain after Ferrari put on what seems to be a strong showing, with the usual pre-season testing caveats. "I think everybody is hiding their game, and everybody is trying to say that it's the other team that is the fastest. So yeah, not really sure where we are standing.
 
"But we've had relatively smooth test days so far. We've tested most of the things we wanted. So I felt like it was a really good preparation for race one. Then for performance, I think we've got to wait and see in the first qualifying."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Saint Mleux

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Acknowledging the race starts, which look particularly strong for the Scuderia, he added: "I mean, the start is a very important moment of the race, and it's for sure something that we kept in our mind with this new regulation in order to be ready for that. 

"So it's still tricky, as it is, I think, for everybody. Maybe we are a bit on the better side of things on that thing, and I'm happy that it's that way, because in Australia it will be as it is in every start.
 
"It's a lot of places to be gained or lost if you have a good one or a bad one, and particularly this year is going to be very tricky. But if anything, I think we should be on the better side of the grid."

 

