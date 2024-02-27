DHL extends record partnership with F1 beyond 20 years

DHL is one of several sponsors that were first signed up in the days of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, and which have continued through the Liberty Media era.

Ecclestone always had a soft spot for the company, even allowing it to enjoy the privilege of having a motorhome slot in the paddock alongside those of the teams and tyre companies.

More recently DHL has played a part in helping F1 to achieve its sustainability goals by introducing biofuel-powered trucks for movement between the European events last year, leading to a claimed 83% reduction in emissions. The fleet will be expanded to 37 vehicles for this season.

Meanwhile a move to more fuel-efficient Boeing 777s for flyaway events has led to a 17% reduction in emissions.

Later in the 2024 European season DHL will upgrade its paddock motorhome to a new unit equipped with solar panel and charging and recycling stations, and which will be transported using a biofuel-powered truck.

“As our longest-standing partner, DHL have become such a crucial part of the delivery of our events,” said F1 director of commercial partnerships Jonny Haworth.

DHL proof of performance Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So we’re delighted to continue that successful collaboration for many more years. Our partnership has seen the sport transform and grow, and DHL have been hugely supportive in our transition to become a more sustainable sport.

“This will continue to be key as we move towards 2030 and as sustainable logistics continue to develop, I look forward to seeing the positive innovations that come next.”

DHL’s head of global brand marketing Arjan Sissing added: “In addition to renewing our partnership, we are proud to be the sport’s longest-standing global partner, marking DHL's 20th anniversary as the official logistics partner of F1, delivering the race between the races.

“Both companies share a strong commitment to sustainability goals and as a pioneer in green logistics, and we are delighted to maintain our collaboration with F1 to achieve these objectives together.”