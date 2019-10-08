Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home race

Oct 8, 2019, 11:37 AM

Red Bull headed into the Formula 1 summer break arguably as the form team in Formula 1, winning two of the four races before the August shut down and taking a rare pole position in Hungary.

Since then it has fallen back as a resurgent Ferrari takes the fight to Mercedes, meaning it heads to Honda's home race in Japan not as confident as it would have been just a few races ago.

Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to explain Red Bull's recent form, and to look at the other circuits on the calendar that may be happier hunting grounds than Suzuka

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
18:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
22:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
20:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
23:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
22:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

