The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home race
Oct 8, 2019, 11:37 AM
Red Bull headed into the Formula 1 summer break arguably as the form team in Formula 1, winning two of the four races before the August shut down and taking a rare pole position in Hungary.
Since then it has fallen back as a resurgent Ferrari takes the fight to Mercedes, meaning it heads to Honda's home race in Japan not as confident as it would have been just a few races ago.
Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to explain Red Bull's recent form, and to look at the other circuits on the calendar that may be happier hunting grounds than Suzuka
Race hub
10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
2 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 11 Oct
|
18:00
10:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 11 Oct
|
22:00
14:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 12 Oct
|
20:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 12 Oct
|
23:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
22:10
14:10
|
