Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP
News

Dennis knighted as Horner awarded CBE in King’s New Year Honours list

Former McLaren Formula 1 chief Ron Dennis has been knighted and current Red Bull boss Christian Horner awarded a CBE in King Charles III’s New Year Honours List.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Ron Dennis, McLaren, Ayrton Senna, McLaren

As the traditional list of honours was revealed on Friday night, Dennis was announced as being given a Knighthood for services to industry and charity, through his current work as Podium Analytics chair and Tommy’s Campaign chairman.

He had previously been recognised with a CBE for his contribution to motor racing, having helped lead McLaren for more than 30 years as he steered the Woking-based squad to multiple title successes.

Since leaving McLaren in 2017, he has stepped away completely from involvement in F1 to focus on other business interests, which has included working for the UK government.

Horner had previously been made an Officer of the British Empire in 2013, when Red Bull enjoyed a run of four consecutive title doubles from 2010.

But now, having helped guide Red Bull to one of the most dominant F1 campaigns in history as Max Verstappen grabbed his third consecutive drivers’ crown, he has been elevated to the status of Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to motor racing.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Speaking about his honour, Horner said it was more than welcome that recognition had been given both to the success of his own F1 team, as well as the contribution the wider British motorsport industry made to the economy.

“It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured,” he said.

“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the UK economy.

“I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena, and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”

Red Bull was in a class of its own this year, as it won 21 out of 22 races on the way to pulling off both championship titles.

As well as Verstappen’s driver’s crown, team-mate Sergio Perez’s runners-up position in the standings meant it was the first year where Red Bull drivers had finished first and second overall.

Verstappen led more than 1000 laps, and the scale of Red Bull’s achievements – which was even more impressive than McLaren’s 1988 campaign where it won 15 out of 16 grands prix – is something that will perhaps never be beaten.

Horner himself certainly believes that what his squad delivered in 2023 will not be matched.

“I don't think we'll ever see a repeat, certainly not in our lifetimes, of what we've managed to do this year with a car that's achieved the kind of dominance of RB19,” he commented recently.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article F1 tech review: Charting Alfa Romeo’s slide down the order
Next article Horner: Red Bull F1 team evolved to get the best out of Newey
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1’s cost cap makes fightbacks more "painful", says FIA

F1’s cost cap makes fightbacks more "painful", says FIA

Formula 1

F1’s cost cap makes fightbacks more "painful", says FIA F1’s cost cap makes fightbacks more "painful", says FIA

Perez told Red Bull F1 seat in 2025 is his to lose

Perez told Red Bull F1 seat in 2025 is his to lose

Formula 1

Perez told Red Bull F1 seat in 2025 is his to lose Perez told Red Bull F1 seat in 2025 is his to lose

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions Why a 2001 decision is at the root of current FIA v FOM tensions

Latest news

Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran

Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran

Indy IndyCar

Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran

Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles

Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles

F1 Formula 1

Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles

The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship

The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship

Misc General

The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship

Gil de Ferran obituary: Indy 500 winner and two-time IndyCar champion dies aged 56

Gil de Ferran obituary: Indy 500 winner and two-time IndyCar champion dies aged 56

Indy IndyCar

Gil de Ferran obituary: Indy 500 winner and two-time IndyCar champion dies aged 56 Gil de Ferran obituary: Indy 500 winner and two-time IndyCar champion dies aged 56

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe