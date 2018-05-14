Dennis gets surprise Red Bull F1 test call-up

Ex-GP3 and European Formula 3 frontrunner Jake Dennis will test for the Red Bull Formula 1 team at Barcelona this week, with all 10 teams' driver line-ups now confirmed.

The 22-year-old, who switched from single-seaters to GT racing last year, will take over from Red Bull race driver Max Verstappen on Wednesday.

Dennis combines his Blancpain GT racing duties with the role of Red Bull simulator development driver.

Red Bull says his chance to test the RB14 is to provide "useful correlation" between his sim work and the team's on-track development.

The team could adapt its schedule for both drivers if changing weather impacts the amount of useful track time.

This will be Dennis's first F1 test since he drove a McLaren in 2013 as part of his prize for winning the 2012 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award.

Dennis was that year's Formula Renault Northern European Cup champion, which he followed up with podium-finishing campaigns in the FR Eurocup and European F3.

He was third in the 2015 Euro F3 standings, winning six races, then fourth in GP3 the following season – his last in single-seaters.

Dennis drove for the WRT Audi team in GTs last season, before switching to Aston Martin outfit R-Motorsport for 2018.

Aston Martin expanded its F1 partnership with Red Bull this season to become the team's title sponsor.

Barcelona test line-up

Team Tuesday Wednesday Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Antonio Giovinazzi Red Bull Max Verstappen Jake Dennis Force India Nicholas Latifi George Russell (Pirelli) Nikita Mazepin Nicholas Latifi (Pirelli) Williams Oliver Rowland Robert Kubica Renault Carlos Sainz Jack Aitken Toro Rosso Sean Gelael Pierre Gasly Haas Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen McLaren Stoffel Vandoorne Lando Norris (Pirelli) Lando Norris Oliver Turvey (Pirelli) Sauber Antonio Giovinazzi Charles Leclerc