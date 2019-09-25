Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / News

Debate: Was Singapore a sign of improved Ferrari competitiveness?

shares
comments
Debate: Was Singapore a sign of improved Ferrari competitiveness?
By:
Sep 25, 2019, 7:28 AM

Ferrari's third win in a row - and their first one-two finish of the season - was perhaps an unanticipated outcome of the Singapore GP. Can they continue their upward trend?

Ferrari defied the form book at the Singapore Grand Prix by taking a one-two victory at a venue which wasn't obviously suited to their car.

Typically their favoured circuits have been the likes of Montreal, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, tracks where Ferrari can take advantage of their capabilities in the power unit department.

However, upgrades and on-form drivers brought Ferrari their first one-two finish since - unbelievably - the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Whilst the intricacies of their pit stop decisions will probably be discussed at length, the performance of both race-winner Sebastian Vettel and runner-up Charles Leclerc will have vindicated either the upgraded Ferrari car/team, or their drivers, or both.

Fans and pundits could be forgiven for thinking that the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull should have had a stronger showing in Singapore, although the Marina Bay street circuit has thrown up anomalies in recent years, so might Ferrari's improvement be a flash in the pan?

Do you think Ferrari can challenge for more victories in the second half of the season? Listen to the Autosport Podcast's review of the Singapore GP below and leave your thoughts in the comments section.

 
 
Series Formula 1
Tags innovation
Author Luke Murphy

