Debate: Should refueling make a return to F1?
Jul 22, 2019, 8:02 PM
FIA president Jean Todt and the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association have recently suggested that Formula 1 should consider refueling as a way to spice up the racing in the championship.
Those in favor hope that refueling will allow drivers to push harder with lighter cars, and that it will help to slim down the weight of the current challengers.
In this video, Edd Straw and Stuart Codling join Glenn Freeman to question what re-introducing refueling would achieve, and why it is unlikely to make racing any more interesting.
