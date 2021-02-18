Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
290 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
296 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

By:

Daniel Ricciardo says the death of "hero" Dale Earnhardt Sr impacted him hugely, but that he wanted to use the NASCAR legend's racing approach as inspiration in Formula 1.

shares
comments
Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of Earnhardt's death at the 2001 Daytona 500, and has sparked a number of tributes and recollections of the seven-time NASCAR champion's life and career.

McLaren F1 driver Ricciardo has previously spoken about the influence Earnhardt had on his racing career, even prompting him to use #3 as his permanent F1 number as a tribute.

Read Also:

Asked about his memories of Earnhardt, Ricciardo recalled how strongly he remembered hearing about his death and the sadness he felt.

"I remember the race 20 years ago vividly," Ricciardo said.

"My reaction to the news, I was crying. I called my friend at the time, Stephen, we raced go-karts together, and he was also a big Earnhardt fan.

"I called him as soon as I saw the news, and we just basically cried on the phone together. He was a hero, for sure."

Ricciardo explained how the decision to use Earnhardt's #3 from 2014 was meant to encourage him to adopt the mentality of 'The Intimidator' and make a statement with his hard on-track moves.

Dale Earnhardt, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Dale Earnhardt, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

"It was really in 2014 when I took on the number three, I also had it in the back of my mind to take on The Intimidator - and obviously my version of that was 'The Honey Badger'," Ricciardo said.

"But I felt it was really my year to make a bit of a statement, to be the guy that was not afraid to put on a big move, to race hard.

"I didn't feel I'd quite had that yet. And that first year with Red Bull was my chance to really make that statement and to earn that reputation.

"For sure part of that was on the back of Earnhardt and how he inspired me."

Ricciardo's first year using #3 would prove to be his breakout season in F1 as he scored three victories for Red Bull en route to third place in the drivers' championship.

Ricciardo received an open invite from Earnhardt's son, Dale Jr, to race for the JR Motorsports Xfinity NASCAR team back in 2016, but the Australian said he would only look to do so after his F1 career was over.

Related video

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

Previous article

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

1d
2
Formula 1

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

3h
3
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

21h
4
Formula 1

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

24min
5
Formula 1

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

21h
Latest news
Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo
Formula 1

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

4m
Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Formula 1

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

2h
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari
Formula 1

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

3h
Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

3h
F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key
Formula 1

F1 teams will recover lost downforce in 2021, reckons Key

5h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Launch highlights 01:32
Formula 1
20h

McLaren MCL35M Launch highlights

The Top 5 McLaren Formula 1 Cars Of All Time 06:52
Formula 1
20h

The Top 5 McLaren Formula 1 Cars Of All Time

What 2021 Means For The McLaren F1 Team 21:13
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2021

What 2021 Means For The McLaren F1 Team

First run with the MCL35M for Norris and Ricciardo 03:04
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2021

First run with the MCL35M for Norris and Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo debuts the McLaren MCL35M 03:07
Formula 1
Feb 17, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo debuts the McLaren MCL35M

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
EA completes takeover of F1 video game developer
Esports / Breaking news

EA completes takeover of F1 video game developer

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator

Ricciardo enjoys ‘smooth’ McLaren F1 Silverstone shakedown McLaren Film day
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo enjoys ‘smooth’ McLaren F1 Silverstone shakedown

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year

Formula 1
3h
Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Prime

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

Red Bull's takeover of Honda's Formula 1 engine project has solved a potential short-term headache Honda's withdrawal at the end of 2021 would have caused. But, in taking destiny into its own hands, it could have a positive long-term impact too.

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2021
The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again Prime

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

Daniel Ricciardo is making his second new start in three seasons, as he joins McLaren. His star is on the up again after returning to the podium last year, but he may want to revisit a powerful approach he's previously used to beat Formula 1's best

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2021
The core faults Ferrari must fix in 2021 Prime

The core faults Ferrari must fix in 2021

From challenging Mercedes for world titles, Ferrari abruptly reverted to the kind of shambles not seen since the early 1990s over the course of a disastrous 2020 campaign. Putting the Scuderia back on track won't be the work of a moment, says Roberto Chinchero

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2021
The influences of Mercedes on McLaren's 2021 challenger Prime

The influences of Mercedes on McLaren's 2021 challenger

McLaren is the first Formula 1 team to show its hand with a Mercedes-powered iteration of the MCL35 that helped it to finish third in 2020. But its engine isn't the only area where McLaren has taken inspiration from the reigning champions

Formula 1
Feb 15, 2021
The greatest Mercedes you've never heard of Prime

The greatest Mercedes you've never heard of

It only raced once, but the 1939 W165 could be the most remarkable of all Silver Arrows, thanks to some controversial race organising and a secret project. Kevin Turner told its story in the 29 December 2016 issue of Autosport magazine

Formula 1
Feb 15, 2021
The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer Prime

The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer

New AlphaTauri Formula 1 recruit Yuki Tsunoda has had a sensational rise during his F2 rookie season. But what makes him so special? Motorsport.com asks those he's worked with, and the man himself.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2021
The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021 Prime

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

The 2021 breed of F1 car may be based on the 2020 machines, but that doesn't mean to say Mercedes will have it all its own way this year. The team has acknowledged the items that could trip it up and is working to ensure these factors are minimised

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2021

Trending Today

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 completes FW43B shakedown at Silverstone

Latest news

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.