Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Next / Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to F1 pits after Brazilian GP
Formula 1 News

De Vries' F1 move gives Formula E drivers "more credibility" - Dennis

Nyck de Vries' move into Formula 1 and his super-sub outing at this year's Italian Grand Prix gives the field of Formula E drivers "more credibility", says Jake Dennis.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
De Vries' F1 move gives Formula E drivers "more credibility" - Dennis
Listen to this article

De Vries was catapulted into the limelight during the Monza weekend when he was thrust into the Williams FW44 as a substitute for Alex Albon, who was sidelined with appendicitis.

The Dutchman, who had already conducted an FP1 session for Aston Martin that weekend, got into Q2 at the first time of asking to outqualify teammate Nicholas Latifi.

Grid penalties moved de Vries up to eighth on the grid, and he drove a measured race to secure a ninth-place finish despite limited knowledge of the Williams car.

In a roundtable with selected media to promote London E-Prix tickets going on sale, Avalanche Andretti driver Dennis says that the other Formula E drivers were willing de Vries on throughout the weekend.

"I'm really happy for him, he's a great driver, and from my first day of driving in European karting and at the age of 12 or 13, he has probably been one of my main rivals," Dennis said.

"[We've] sort of grown up together, always raced against each other. So to see him in Formula 1, along with many of others who I've raced against is great.

"I think it's good for Formula E; when he had that Monza race, the last thing we all wanted was for him to be terrible, because it would have made us look bad.

"And obviously, the way he approached the weekend, and how well he did, it just gives the Formula E championship more credibility."

Dennis admitted that had he been in the same position as de Vries, he would have "done the same" in making the move from Formula E to F1.

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

He added that at the current stage in his career, however, he would need to consider whether it was worthwhile sacrificing a front-running seat in Formula E to move to F1, stating his main aim was to remain competitive.

"It depends what your aspirations are, it depends on salary; that's a big thing, for sure, and anyone who tells you different will be lying.

"But I think I'd be lying to myself if I didn't; if I was in Nyck's position, I would probably would have done the same."

"Honestly, I wouldn't want to drive a Williams; I don't want to drive around in last, that's for sure. You'd have to approach it in that way, especially my age now - I'm getting quite old, I'm not 21 anymore!

"But yeah, I just want to win races. Whether it's in Formula E, WEC, or Formula 1, whatever. I just want to be competitive."

Tickets for the London E-Prix on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July 2023 are now on sale at fiaformulae.com/London with adult tickets starting from £35 and concession prices for children.

shares
comments
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx
Previous article

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx
Next article

Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to F1 pits after Brazilian GP

Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to F1 pits after Brazilian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort

Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move
Formula E

Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Latest news

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women
Formula 1 Formula 1

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women

Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta of Women in Motorsports North America are enthused by Formula 1’s announcement of an all-female racing championship from 2023.

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes

Formula 1 is set to consider tougher penalties to prevent teams from making tactical power unit changes in the future, believing the current system is not a strong enough deterrent.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.