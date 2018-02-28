Day 3 of Barcelona F1 testing delayed by snow

The start of day three of Formula 1 testing has been delayed as snow blanketed Barcelona.

After cold and wet conditions limited F1 team’s running on Monday and Tuesday, forecasted snow hit overnight ahead of day three.

Circuit officials cleared the track, but snow continued to fall and appeared to be getting heavier as the morning went on.

The official Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya account tweeted: "Red flag at tack until helicopter is able to fly."

It is believed teams held further discussions about cancelling the session and rearranging it for an alternative day.

But at the time of writing, they had failed to reach a unanimous decision, which is required to alter the schedule.

Temperatures were just below freezing but expected to improve as the day goes on, with snow expected to turn to rain after lunch.

Motorsport.com understands some teams are considering heading out onto the track once the red flag is lifted as while meaningful running will not be possible, it would create a unique photo opportunity.