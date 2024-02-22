All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

Sky Formula 1 commentator David Croft is to miss his first races this year since joining the broadcaster in 2012, as he steps back from three grands prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
David Croft

David Croft

JEP / Motorsport Images

Ahead of a record-breaking 24 race calendar, which includes four double-headers and two triple-headers, Croft has taken the decision to stand down from the Emilia-Romagna, Austrian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix.

Croft has also missed this year's pre-season test in Bahrain, having previously been a part of the commentary team in recent years since F1 started to live broadcast the event.

He will be replaced by BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin, who led Sky’s coverage on F1 Juniors last year.

Croft has been the lead commentator on Sky since it took over the UK television rights from the BBC in 2012. He has been a permanent fixture at the races and has not missed a grand prix since.

Having originally arrived in F1 as commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live in 2006, when he succeeded Maurice Hamilton, he only missed one race prior to his move to Sky when he skipped the 2007 European Grand Prix due to the birth of his son.

David Croft, Sky TV

David Croft, Sky TV

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking to The Independent about his decision to stand down from a trio of races, Croft said: “It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.

“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world. I’m getting married this year as well, so I’ve got a wedding to organise!

“But I also want to sit and watch a race at home. I want to enjoy it. Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race. I can spot a few things when I’m watching – I want to see what the viewer sees.”

Sky will again have its full on-screen team throughout the 2024 season, which includes Anthony Davidson, Bernie Collins, Damon Hill, Danica Patrick, Craig Slater, Jenson Button, Karun Chandhok, Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff, Natalie Pinkham, Nico Rosberg, Rachel Brookes, Simon Lazenby and Ted Kravitz.

Former F1 strategist Collins, who became a hit with fans last year for her insight over grand prix weekends, will have a bigger presence throughout 2024 as she will attend 10 race weekends.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "worries" that spoiled 2023 testing
Next article 2024 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz quickest from Perez on Day 2

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be”

Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be”

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be” Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be”

Former Ferrari F1 boss Binotto to head new e-powertrain project

Former Ferrari F1 boss Binotto to head new e-powertrain project

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Former Ferrari F1 boss Binotto to head new e-powertrain project Former Ferrari F1 boss Binotto to head new e-powertrain project

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid The painful decision that Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 move has helped Mercedes avoid

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here" Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Prime

Discover prime content
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024 What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global