Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Sebastian Vettel on the moment he stopped living for the next F1 win

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Sebastian Vettel on the moment he stopped living for the next F1 win
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

David Croft sympathises with Lawrence Stroll after Aston Martin’s Bahrain testing nightmare

David Croft says he feels for Lawrence Stroll after a dire Bahrain test left Aston Martin slow and unreliable

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 lead commentator David Croft sympathises with Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll after the Silverstone outfit had a rocky start with a disappointing pre-season testing in Bahrain. 

Aston Martin enters the 2026 F1 season with a new power unit partnership with Honda, Adrian Newey leading the team, and the first Aston Martin F1 car designed under his direction.

While anticipation was high for the team, pre-season testing was less than ideal, with driver Lance Stroll claiming they were four seconds off the pace.

"I think there's a lot of stress at Aston Martin and I don't say that lightly at all," Croft told Sky Sports F1. "And I feel for every single member of that team, and I feel for Lawrence Stroll as well, who has poured a lot of money and his heart and soul into that project and is feeling the pain massively.

"In Adrian Newey, they have the greatest designer of a racing car ever. But Adrian's not Harry Potter. He can't just wave a magic wand and suddenly deliver the best car on the grid. He started late, came late to the project.

"The wind tunnel wasn't online when he first started. The new sim wasn't online. Things were against him. And Honda has produced a power unit that is not up to scratch yet.

David Croft, Sky TV

David Croft, Sky TV

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"There's a lot of work going on in Japan. And Andy Cowell, who was the former team principal and CEO at Aston Martin, is spending a lot of time in Japan using his experience in Formula 1 power units. He was the man responsible for the Mercedes engine in 2014 to put things right.

"But it's not a quick fix. They leave Bahrain as the slowest team, and the most unreliable team, and that is not a position they should be in, but they were always playing catch-up.

"Honda, for instance, they were pulling out of the sport and then decided they were going to stay in the sport, but by the time they'd made that decision to stay, their F1 team had kind of scattered to the wind and had gone elsewhere.

"So, they had to start all over again, which meant that they were always on the back foot. And we've seen in the past, Honda start slow but then do make great strides forward. So I don't think all is lost at Aston Martin. But I do think that they could not have had it worse in testing if they had tried."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash
More from
Lawrence Stroll

Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal

Lawrence Stroll hails Adrian Newey and revamped leadership in Aston Martin's bid to become F1 champions

Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
Lawrence Stroll hails Adrian Newey and revamped leadership in Aston Martin's bid to become F1 champions

Lawrence Stroll "relentless" in mission to make Aston Martin world champions

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lawrence Stroll "relentless" in mission to make Aston Martin world champions
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Honda reveals alarming cause of "extremely challenging" Aston Martin F1 engine issue

Ralf Schumacher questions whether Honda underestimated F1’s 2026 power unit rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher questions whether Honda underestimated F1’s 2026 power unit rules

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Latest news

Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Mercedes reveals Payton Westcott's 2026 F1 Academy livery

Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection

Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mad Mike Whiddett wins Red Bull’s Rural Rumble as Liam Lawson nails drift challenge

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more