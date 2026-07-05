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David Croft raises George Russell concern amid Kimi Antonelli title fight

David Croft argues George Russell must adapt his driving style and produce a “Russell 2.0” if he is to challenge team-mate Kimi Antonelli

Lydia Mee
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 lead commentator David Croft has argued that George Russell must bring "Russell 2.0" to challenge his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli for the championship title.

Russell secured his first victory since the Australian Grand Prix by winning last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. The Briton capitalised on his experience during a single-yellow flag period in qualifying to secure pole position, before converting it into the race victory.

However, Russell admitted over the Spielberg weekend that the current Mercedes cars do not naturally suit his driving style. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Croft revealed his concerns for the 28-year-old.

"The one thing that does concern me about George's season is the fact that coming into the race in Austria, he was talking about these cars not suiting his style of driving," Croft said.

"Now, we've heard that before. Oscar Piastri, for instance, said that last year towards the back end of the season. Is that a driver coming up with excuses or realising that actually, 'No, I'm not in the best place because last year's regulations suited me a lot better, and these cars probably suit my team-mate a lot better.'

"And if that is the case, then George is going to have to reinvent George, and we're going to have to see Russell 2.0 to have that championship challenge."

Russell qualified fourth for the upcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone, while his team-mate Antonelli secured pole position.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Today hasn’t been straightforward on my side," Russell explained in a Mercedes debrief. "The balance of the car has been reasonably strong and I’ve felt comfortable, but we’ve been struggling with our straightline speed.

"In the sprint, therefore, we ended up in a battle with the McLarens, the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. We were able to fight our way to P4, but our pace was probably strong enough to have been in the top three and chasing Lewis [Hamilton] and Kimi [Antonelli].

"I had a small off in Q1 in qualifying, but we recovered and were in the fight for pole. On my final run, though, I caught some traffic on my out-lap and didn’t quite get the tyres in the right window.

"That meant that my push lap was compromised from the start and we had to settle for P4. That was frustrating but we know that we can move forward tomorrow. We will be doing everything we can to do so and get in the mix at the very front."

Photos from British GP - Sunday

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
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