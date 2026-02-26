Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

David Croft: George Russell "looks at home" but under personal pressure ahead of 2026 title chance

David Croft believes George Russell appears relaxed on the outside, but will be under self-imposed pressure to capitalise on Mercedes’ strong 2026 package

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 lead commentator David Croft claimed that Mercedes driver George Russell looks comfortable and at home from the outside, but will be under immense self-imposed pressure ahead of the 2026 season.

2026 could be one of the biggest opportunities Russell gets to achieve a drivers' championship title as Mercedes is understood to have a potent power unit for the new regulations.

"Well, judging by the way George Russell was walking around the paddock in Bahrain, not much to be honest," Croft told Sky Sports F1 when asked how much pressure is on Russell. "He had his short shorts on and a big smile."

He added: "I think inwardly, there is a lot of pressure that George will put on himself because he knows Mercedes are in a really good position as they were in 2014, the last time we had major power unit changes. Mercedes went out and created one of the most impressive engines we've ever seen in the sport.

"George is leading that Mercedes charge. [He] looks comfortable, looks at home, but knows as well that if he doesn't do his research properly into how he needs to drive, there's plenty of other drivers around him, including his team-mate, that could take advantage."

For 2026, Russell will be partnered with Kimi Antonelli again. After completing his rookie season in seventh place in the drivers' championship, the Italian driver will have the confidence of a strong first year behind him in 2026.

"Well, you're always learning, aren't you, in life, and when you've got your rookie season out of the way, things become a lot more familiar," Croft explained when asked if Antonelli could threaten Russell in a similar way to Oscar Piastri with Lando Norris at McLaren.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Kimi is going back to tracks that he's raced at before, apart from Madrid, the new race for this season. And he has that muscle memory, that reference point from previous years and understands life in Formula 1 a lot better. And he certainly has got pace. I think Kimi Antonelli is an absolute star of the future and of the present as well.

"And I think the way he showed how he can bounce back from a disappointing run last year in the middle part of the season showed his great maturity as well. I spoke to him in Bahrain. He's in a pretty decent spot, I think, for this season, understanding what's demanded of him to go out and get the best results."

The countdown is on for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, which will take place from 6-8 March.

