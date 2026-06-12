David Croft: Aston Martin has "little or nothing to celebrate" after first 2026 F1 point in Monaco

While Kimi Antonelli celebrated a historic fifth consecutive victory at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, Aston Martin left the principality with its first point of the season.

Fernando Alonso picked up the point with a 10th-place finish, finally getting the Silverstone outfit off the mark in the constructors' standings. However, given the team's immense financial backing, its new works partnership with Honda, and the arrival of Adrian Newey, expectations were much higher.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, lead commentator David Croft delivered a blunt assessment of Aston Martin's current predicament, insisting that the Lawrence Stroll-owned team have "little or nothing to celebrate" with earning a sole point.

"As for Aston Martin, given the money that has been spent there and the expertise at that team, if anyone is celebrating that point, I will be very, very surprised," he said.

"And they have little or nothing to celebrate from Monaco. It's not a power track. So all those problems that were Honda-associated... Now I think we're beginning to realise it's not just about Honda. It's a bit about the chassis as well, and a bit about the aero and a bit about the gearbox and everything. It's not just all about Honda.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"There is a B-spec car coming, or pretty much for all intents and purposes a B-spec car, coming on that one. And it can't come soon enough, but they will be way behind everyone else in that development curve because they're trying to fix problems, not find performance."

Croft added, referring to Haas, which collected two points with a ninth-place finish from Esteban Ocon: "And the reason that they shouldn't be celebrating in any way is they might have picked up one point, but the team that doesn't even match or meet the budget cap and doesn't spend anywhere near the budget cap picked up two points with Esteban Ocon."

Aston Martin now sits 10th in the constructors' championship with one point, only ahead of Cadillac, which joined the series in 2026 as the 11th team.