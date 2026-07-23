David Croft: 2026 F1 power units denied fans racing they deserved at Spa-Francorchamps

Sky Sports Formula 1 lead commentator David Croft believes the 2026 power units 'denied fans the racing they deserved' at classic circuits such as Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone.

The Belgian Grand Prix saw Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli secure a commanding victory ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. However, the energy-sensitive nature of the track exposed the complexities of the championship's new regulations.

Croft praised the aerodynamic changes introduced this season but shared his frustrations over the new power unit dynamics during an appearance on the Sky Sports F1 Show.

"In all seriousness, there's a lot about these new regulations that I really love. I think we've gone in the right direction," Croft said.

"The power units, I'm not so sure. Championships are won and lost over a variety of circuits and you design your car, build your car, and drive your car as best you can to suit the demands of those circuits. But we seem to have a power unit package that doesn't suit every single circuit in the championship."

Croft pointed specifically to the last two rounds at Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone as prime examples in which the heavy reliance on battery regeneration and deployment dictated the racing.

David Croft Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"But what we saw at Silverstone and Spa, classic tracks, where the power unit once again dominated but not for the right reasons, is not what we need," he added.

"As Formula 1 fans watching our sport, I hope it's better next year. I really do, and I hope the tweaks we make make a difference. But there was too much leanness going on with the energy, and I don't think we got the racing that we deserved as a result of it."

In 2027, F1 will introduce a power unit regulation tweak that shifts the energy balance to a 60:40 split between internal combustion and electric power.