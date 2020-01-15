Coulthard: Aging F1 drivers don’t get faster but become smarter

Coulthard, who was speaking at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham, says the trend towards younger drivers isn’t necessarily a bad thing but that they can’t be expected to have the life experience of older rivals.

“You would hope you’d be a better person at 30 than you were at 20,” said Coulthard. “I still think that 30-35 is the brilliant window for drivers in terms of life experience. I don’t think they get faster, but I just think you’re more able to make better life decisions.”

Click the play icon on the video above to get the full story.