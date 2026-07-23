David Coulthard praises Toto Wolff's leadership amid Mercedes pressure
David Coulthard has praised Toto Wolff’s willingness to face the media as Mercedes deals with reliability concerns and George Russell’s frustration
Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has praised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's handling of difficult situations, lauding the Austrian's willingness to face the media and maintain professionalism during tough moments.
Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast alongside co-host Jolie Sharpe, Coulthard was asked exactly how Wolff would internally manage the recent public criticism surrounding George Russell's frustrated team radio comments at the Belgian Grand Prix, as well as the outfit's ongoing reliability concerns.
In response, the former McLaren and Red Bull driver defended Wolff's management style.
"He'll be getting all of the data available to understand what the issue was, how much it affected George, how much it affected Kimi. Apparently, other Mercedes runners had the same issue," Coulthard said.
"Mercedes is leading the world championship, the drivers' and constructors', but Mercedes power units have had some issues this year across the board, across their customer teams.
"Whatever anyone thinks of anyone that's in the public eye, my take on Toto is he's there when they're winning, and he's there, more importantly, when they're not winning.
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
"He steps up when he's at the grands prix, and when they've had the lean years, he does the interviews. He explains what isn't good enough and he explains what the goal is in terms of what they're aiming towards."
Coulthard contrasted Wolff's open approach to other sporting figures who struggle to face the press during challenging times.
"Some of these guys, and we see it in other sports as well, are all very happy to do the interviews when they're winning and then they just can't handle it. The Scottish football team manager got criticised because when he was being asked questions, he was very short and not very friendly towards the person who was interviewing him.
"Yes, he's frustrated. Yes, there's a spotlight on him, but that's what he's signed up to. That's what he's paid to do. And therefore, maintaining a professional position is what I think is being professional.
"I took the view that I drove for pleasure, and I actually got paid to do everything else, and I needed to get paid to survive my life. So be professional."
Share Or Save This Story
Toto Wolff's 'spiciest slapback' at George Russell at British GP compared to Mark Webber moment
Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million
Toto Wolff's Mercedes driver line-up comments divide F1 fans
“I’m gonna stretch your neck like a chicken” – Kimi Antonelli explains tough love from his father after F1 mistakes
George Russell: Data shows software calibration behind recent F1 struggles, not driving style
Momentum restored: Antonelli overcomes bad luck to reclaim control at the Belgian GP
Latest news
Max Verstappen: "At first they said I was complaining – now more people see what F1 2026 is like"
F1 Hungarian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
“I’m gonna stretch your neck like a chicken” – Kimi Antonelli explains tough love from his father after F1 mistakes
David Coulthard praises Toto Wolff's leadership amid Mercedes pressure
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
Welcome to the jungle? When Formula 1.5 came to Spa
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments