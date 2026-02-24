David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes
David Coulthard argues that Formula 1 doesn’t need lots of overtaking to be exciting, insisting memorable moments and winning matter more than constant action
David Coulthard, Presenter, Channel 4 F1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has shot down claims that the championship needs a lot of overtaking for it to be exciting.
A new set of regulations has arrived in F1 this season, with one of the goals being to open up more opportunities to overtake. The cars are smaller and lighter than the previous ground effect era cars, and the active aerodynamics, which have replaced DRS, along with the electric boost that drivers can use, are intended to increase overtaking.
But after the drivers shared their initial thoughts during pre-season testing in Bahrain, there are some concerns that this may not be the case.
"If you have the fastest car qualifying in the front, why would you expect anyone to overtake it? You know, the whole thing about Formula 1 is fast at the front, slowest at the back. The race starts, the slowest guy is never going to come through and win," Coulthard argued on the Up To Speed podcast.
"So you just need to look at the history of the sport. Be the quickest. As a driver, I wanted to be in pole position because, especially in Monaco, if I led into the first corner, 90% of the work was done."
Co-host and former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton added: "They haven't been able to overtake in Monaco since the 1920s. So 100 years on, there's still not much chance of that happening. But the hope with these new regulations is that overtaking will be a touch easier, that the racing will be a touch more exciting than it has been."
Start of race
Coulthard likened a race to a football match, arguing that if a fan's favourite team won 1-0, they would walk away saying it was an exciting game.
"But I don't get it, though," the former Red Bull driver responded. "A football match, if your team wins 1-0, you go away saying 'that was a good match'. You don't see 100 goals or the points in basketball and things like that. So it's not about how many things happen.
"I remember Mansell going around the outside of Gerhard Berger in Mexico in '88. It stands out in my mind because, I probably got the year wrong, but it was an amazing overtake.
"Or I remember Senna's qualifying lap in Monaco being a second quicker than Alain Prost. It's about those memorable moments rather than having so many of them. It's just like a social media feed."
Share Or Save This Story
Why David Coulthard thinks 2026 F1 will frustrate Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso
David Coulthard points to clues that Lewis Hamilton is not at his peak anymore
David Coulthard on stepping into Ayrton Senna's Williams seat and how the F1 icon influenced his career
Latest news
David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes
Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race
Stefano Domenicali explains what Apple can do for Formula 1 that ESPN couldn't
MotoGP wants to introduce minimum salary for riders from 2027
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order
Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner
What to look out for in F1's second week of Bahrain testing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments