All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars

The eight-time Grand Prix winner spoke in an Australian tourism board interview about admiration for NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars machinery

Emily Selleck
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1984 Wrangler Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet NASCAR

Daniel Ricciardo revealed some potential plans for life after Formula 1

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo made a surprising admission about his life after Formula 1 amid speculation that his days in the paddock could be numbered. The 35-year-old Australian, who downplayed rumors that he may lose his RB seat to rookie Liam Lawson after the Singapore Grand Prix, said there's another racing series he “would like to try and experience”. 

"I grew up a fan of NASCAR," he said in an interview with Tourism Western Australia this week. "I'd like to drive a NASCAR, I'd love to drive around Daytona for example. But would I like to compete? Yes and no,” he went on. 

“I know it's not what I grew up doing and I'll probably get smoked,” Ricciardo admitted. “[So] I don't know if I need that [but] I would love to experience it.”

The eight-time Grand Prix winner previously drove Dale Earnhardt's 1984 Monte Carlo Chevrolet at the US Grand Prix in 2021. Ricciardo grew up idolizing the late NASCAR legend, and has since drawn praise from his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who said he appreciates the F1 driver's support for his family's legacy. 

Along with stock cars, Ricciardo's love of motorbikes has been well-documented on social media. He said he'd also like to try his hand at MotoGP, telling Tourism WA, "I love motorbikes ... but I would be very, very slow and probably horrendous." 

It comes amid speculation that Ricciardo could be replaced by Liam Lawson after the Singapore Grand Prix.

It comes amid speculation that Ricciardo could be replaced by Liam Lawson after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

On home soil, the former Red Bull driver said he'd like to do a few laps around the famed circuit at Bathurst. "Obviously it’s the V8 that do the race there, but you know there's the 12 hour and stuff so maybe that's one I could compete in. If a V8 team said 'hey, do you want to do a few laps around Bathurst, no pressure, just to experience it,' then I'll definitely take that up." 

The Perth native, who has taken up residence in both Los Angeles and Monaco since joining the F1 grid in 2011, also revealed he's likely to go back to his roots when he retires for good. "I could genuinely see myself retiring in Margaret River one day," he said of the sleepy region in Western Australia. "I just love the way of life ... It’s a breath of fresh air, everything slows down." 

He went on, "I think everyone is just so connected down there to the place, to the land … everyone just feels so free and happy. The way of life there is just my vision of retirement."

His comments come amid speculation that Red Bull and RB’s senior management will make a decision after this weekend’s race in Singapore about their 2025 driver line-ups, which could spell the end of Ricciardo's 13-year F1 career.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore GP
Next article Why McLaren losing 'mini-DRS' is not the game changer its rivals hoped for

Top Comments

More from
Emily Selleck
Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: Everything we know so far

Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: Everything we know so far

Formula 1
Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: Everything we know so far
Lewis Hamilton's hot-ticket New York City visit featuring the US Open, NYFW

Lewis Hamilton's hot-ticket New York City visit featuring the US Open, NYFW

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton's hot-ticket New York City visit featuring the US Open, NYFW
The man behind the Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton collection

The man behind the Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton collection

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The man behind the Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton collection

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari threw front row "in the bin" with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap

Leclerc: Ferrari threw front row "in the bin" with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Leclerc: Ferrari threw front row "in the bin" with cold tyres in Singapore Q3 lap
How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out

How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

Prime

Discover prime content
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global