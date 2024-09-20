Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars

Daniel Ricciardo made a surprising admission about his life after Formula 1 amid speculation that his days in the paddock could be numbered. The 35-year-old Australian, who downplayed rumors that he may lose his RB seat to rookie Liam Lawson after the Singapore Grand Prix, said there's another racing series he “would like to try and experience”.

"I grew up a fan of NASCAR," he said in an interview with Tourism Western Australia this week. "I'd like to drive a NASCAR, I'd love to drive around Daytona for example. But would I like to compete? Yes and no,” he went on.

“I know it's not what I grew up doing and I'll probably get smoked,” Ricciardo admitted. “[So] I don't know if I need that [but] I would love to experience it.”

The eight-time Grand Prix winner previously drove Dale Earnhardt's 1984 Monte Carlo Chevrolet at the US Grand Prix in 2021. Ricciardo grew up idolizing the late NASCAR legend, and has since drawn praise from his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., who said he appreciates the F1 driver's support for his family's legacy.

Along with stock cars, Ricciardo's love of motorbikes has been well-documented on social media. He said he'd also like to try his hand at MotoGP, telling Tourism WA, "I love motorbikes ... but I would be very, very slow and probably horrendous."

It comes amid speculation that Ricciardo could be replaced by Liam Lawson after the Singapore Grand Prix. Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

On home soil, the former Red Bull driver said he'd like to do a few laps around the famed circuit at Bathurst. "Obviously it’s the V8 that do the race there, but you know there's the 12 hour and stuff so maybe that's one I could compete in. If a V8 team said 'hey, do you want to do a few laps around Bathurst, no pressure, just to experience it,' then I'll definitely take that up."

The Perth native, who has taken up residence in both Los Angeles and Monaco since joining the F1 grid in 2011, also revealed he's likely to go back to his roots when he retires for good. "I could genuinely see myself retiring in Margaret River one day," he said of the sleepy region in Western Australia. "I just love the way of life ... It’s a breath of fresh air, everything slows down."

He went on, "I think everyone is just so connected down there to the place, to the land … everyone just feels so free and happy. The way of life there is just my vision of retirement."

His comments come amid speculation that Red Bull and RB’s senior management will make a decision after this weekend’s race in Singapore about their 2025 driver line-ups, which could spell the end of Ricciardo's 13-year F1 career.