Formula 1 Australian GP

Damon Hill makes emotional Williams return with “where I belong” message

The 1996 world champion shared an emotional message from Albert Park as he began his new ambassador role with Williams

Alex Harrington
Edited:
James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The Albert Park Circuit saw the nostalgic reunion of 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill and the Williams team as the season opened with the Australian Grand Prix last weekend. 

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the British racing legend shared images of himself stood outside beside the Williams paddock building, decked out in the Grove team's apparel and smiling from ear to ear. 

"Great to be back where I belong," he posted to his followers on X. "Thanks @WilliamsF1 for the welcome home."

Hill is strongly linked to one of the most successful teams in F1 history. After joining F1 in a full-time seat in 1993, he secured 21 race wins for the Sir Frank Williams-led squad. This came to a peak in 1996 when he won the championship in the now-famous FW18. 

 

This is the beginning of Hill's new role with the Williams team as he becomes an official ambassador for the outfit this year, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of his title-winning campaign. While Jenson Button leaves as an ambassador to go to Silverstone's Aston Martin, Hill now sits alongside a roster that includes the 1997 world champion - and former team-mate -  Jacques Villeneuve as well as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick. 

Under the control of team principal James Vowles, Williams is eager to make the most of the start of the new regulations this year. But with its focus on the modern world of Overtake Modes and boost buttons, it's keeping one foot firmly in the past as it leans on its rich heritage.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Williams is truly a special place for me and where some of the defining moments of my career took place," Hill said when his role was confirmed. "I feel incredibly lucky to have been part of this sport and to have achieved what I did, and returning as an Ambassador is a real privilege. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the team’s history and help to support its legacy and future.”

Vowles welcomed him back with open arms.

“It’s an honour to welcome Damon back to Atlassian Williams F1 Team as an Ambassador," he said. "Few individuals represent this team quite like him. Damon played a defining role in one of the most successful eras in our history, becoming a World Champion with Williams and leaving a legacy that continues to inspire the team today.

"We’re also delighted that Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve will continue with us as Ambassadors. Together, they form an impressive line-up that reflects everything Williams stands for: our history, our commitment to opening doors and developing talent, and our ambition to compete at the very highest level again. Having figures like them representing Williams as we move forward is something we’re immensely proud of.”

