Damon Hill compares George Russell-Kimi Antonelli battle to 1996 F1 rivalry

1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has likened the current Mercedes intra-team battle between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to his own experience of facing a fiercely competitive newcomer in Jacques Villeneuve.

With the 2026 F1 season well underway, the driver dynamic at the Brackley outfit continues to be a major talking point. Following his rookie campaign last year, having stepped into the seat vacated by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 19-year-old Antonelli became the youngest driver to lead the standings early in 2026.

Speaking about the current intra-team fight at Mercedes, Hill shared his admiration for the Italian's incredible development. "Kimi’s had a season in F1, and over the winter there’s a kind of gestation period where all the things you’ve learned in the year sink in, and you suddenly come out fighting," Hill explained to F1.com.

"It’s been astonishing. He clearly has got an incredible talent and maturity for a 19-year-old."

Russell, who was a clear favourite heading into the season, now finds himself in a tense battle with his teenage team-mate. Hill compared the situation to his own experience of fending off his Williams team-mate Villeneuve.

Hill was Williams' experienced driver in 1996 but found himself under threat from the Canadian rookie after Villeneuve secured pole position for his debut race in Melbourne.

"I think with George… For me, when Jacques Villeneuve arrived at Williams, it was a little bit of that. He was 10 years younger than me, but he’d also just come off the back of a championship season in IndyCar, and he’d achieved a lot of success in another senior formula elsewhere. So, it’s slightly different, and the outcome of that was I beat Jacques, so George has got to do that somehow!”

Hill won the championship in 1996 with Villeneuve in second, 19 points behind. After the first half of the 2026 season, Antonelli leads the standings with 219 points, Hamilton is second with 169 points and Russell is third with 160 points.