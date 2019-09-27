Coulthard elected as new BRDC president
Former grand prix driver David Coulthard has been elected as president of the British Racing Drivers' Club.
The Scotsman, who won 13 grands prix in a Formula 1 career that spanned from 1994 to 2008, will take over from Paddy Hopkirk after he had been in the role since 2017.
Coulthard had been widely tipped for the role, which he will fulfil alongside his current broadcasting commitments for Channel 4 and his involvement with the new W Series.
Read Also:
John Grant, Chairman of the BRDC, said: "I and my fellow board Members are delighted to welcome David Coulthard as president of the BRDC.
"We are confident that, in David, we have a president who is not only a greatly talented racing driver but also a successful businessman with an enviable network of contacts in the motorsport world which, together with his experience, should be of great benefit to the club."
Coulthard was elected at this week's BRDC AGM, which also confirmed that Dario Franchitti would become a vice-president of the club.
Previous article
Vettel adds contentious tyre test amid flyaway races
Next article
Russian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in second practice
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Jonathan Noble
Coulthard elected as new BRDC president
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 27 Sep
|
09:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 27 Sep
|
13:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 28 Sep
|
10:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 28 Sep
|
13:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 29 Sep
|
12:10
14:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by