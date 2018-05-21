Coulthard backs Zandvoort’s F1 race credentials 

Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard joined current Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo on track at Zandvoort’s Jumbo Racing Days on Sunday – and backed the Dutch venue for a return to the F1 calendar.

Coulthard, who is now a TV commentator, spoke to Motorsport.tv after his runs in Red Bull and LMP2 machinery about Zandvoort’s suitability for a return to the Formula 1 calendar.

Over 110,000 fans packed into the Dutch venue, and here’s what an impressed DC had to say…