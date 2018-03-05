Could this man be Honda's secret weapon?

Honda's 2018 Formula 1 effort has started much better than its recent campaigns - and that might have a lot to do with who it's now working with

For a man who is religiously at his desk 6.30 each morning (so he can get two hours of work done before the factory gets busy), and loves the catchphrase 'the early bird catches the worm', the start to last week's Formula 1 pre-season test must have felt like heaven.

With Mercedes once again aiming to extend its tradition (in the hybrid era) of being first out on track for the start of testing, Valtteri Bottas actually lost out in the chase to the end of the pitlane to Brendon Hartley in the Toro Rosso.