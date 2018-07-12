Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Breaking news

Mercedes announces F1 technical reshuffle

0 shares
Mercedes announces F1 technical reshuffle
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Toto Wolff, Mercedes AMG F1 Director of Motorsport
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
The Mercedes AMG F1 Team , hierarchy on pit gantry
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Toto Wolff, Mercedes AMG F1 Director of Motorsport and Andy Cowell, Managing Director, Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
12/07/2018 01:40

Mercedes engineering director Aldo Costa is to step back and move into a consultancy role from the start of 2019 as part of a shake up of the team's technical structure.

Costa originally joined Mercedes in 2011 after a lengthy spell at Ferrari, which had included him being technical director from 2007.

The Italian has been viewed as one of the key architects in creating the cars that have helped Mercedes to four consecutive Formula 1 championship doubles, but feels the time is right to wind back his involvement.

Ahead of his shift to a technical advisory role, chief designer John Owen will step up to head the engineering group and report to technical director James Allison.

Furthermore, performance director Mark Ellis has decided to retire from his current position and will begin a sabbatical from the middle of next year.

Ellis, who had previously worked at Red Bull and BAR, will be replaced at the end of this year by chief vehicle dynamicist Loic Serra.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "This is a significant moment for our team and a great opportunity.

"We have said many times that you cannot freeze a successful organisation; it is a dynamic structure and I am proud that we are able to hand the baton smoothly to the next generation of leaders inside the team."

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page