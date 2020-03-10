Formula 1
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Coronavirus scare at Albert Park Hotel on eve of Australian GP

By:
Mar 10, 2020

A hotel next to the Albert Park track is at the centre of a coronavirus scare after a 70-year-old Australian man, who has since been diagnosed with Covid-19, attended a function there on Saturday.

According to local media, the man is believed to have been suffering symptoms of Covid-19 upon his return from Singapore on Friday, having also travelled through Egypt, Israel and Jordan. Instead of self-isolating, as per instructions from local health officials, he attended a function at the Albert Park Hotel on Saturday, which is just to the north east of the Australian GP venue.

An official reopening of the hotel has been postponed and staff working at the function have been requested to self-isolate.

The man also visited South Melbourne Market a few blocks further north on Friday morning. He was only diagnosed with coronavirus by a doctor on Sunday, one of 18 confirmed cases recorded in the state of Victoria.

Read Also:

“Extreme measures”

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday that he is ready to take “extreme measures” to limit the spread of the virus in the coming weeks – but said there was no reason to cancel this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

“We are not cancelling the Grand Prix next week, or footy the week after, now is not the time for these things,” he said.

“But that time will come, and it is appropriate, just like fire, to be frank with people.”

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Charles Bradley

