Collaborating with Lewis Hamilton was a dream come true for Clarence Ruth, the designer behind NYC-based brand Cotte D'Armes. The longtime Formula 1 fan, who made his New York Fashion Week debut with a motorsport-inspired collection this week, was tapped by Mercedes and Tommy Hilfiger to produce an exclusive, 10-piece line after winning the brand’s New Legacy Challenge.

“It was a blast,” he told Motorsport. “An absolute dream collaboration as a fan of Formula 1 and Tommy Hilfiger, which was the brand that inspired me to get into fashion.”

The collection merged Hilfiger’s signature New York prep with Mercedes’ cutting-edge vision, comprising football jerseys and rugby shirts emblazoned with logos that resembled the dashboard of an F1 car. Both Hamilton and George Russell starred in the campaign, which was released ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ruth gushed over working with the seven-time World Champion, whose sartorial sense has revolutionized paddock fashion over the past decade and a half.

“He’s so hyped about fashion. I love how he’s multi-disciplinary,” Ruth said of Hamilton. “Don’t get me wrong, he’s the man on track; but to be able to utilize your power for good off-track … you just don’t see too many people doing that at his level.”

Lewis Hamilton wears Mercedes' Tommy Hilfiger collaboration designed by Clarence Ruth. Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has forged such strong relationships with Mercedes’ partners since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013 that he’s become synonymous with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. That’s all about to change for the Ferrari-bound driver, who will head to the Italian outfit in 2025.

“The way the fashion industry looks at Ferrari, I do think [Hamilton] will be stepping it up to a luxury realm,” Ruth explained. “I don’t necessarily compare it to [his work with] Tommy because it’s completely different, but I do think it’s going to bring in a different fashion crowd.

“The relationship between sports and fashion has been going on for a very long time,” Ruth continued. “Unique collaborations like ours, or A$AP Rocky with Puma, are what's going to inspire people.”

Ruth explained that he fell in love with motorsports as a teenager riding bikes in Florida, and now aims to incorporate elements of motorcore - from leather jackets to knee pads - into his designs.

“I’m very inspired by motorsports - F1, MotoGP - and the uniforms in particular,” he explained, noting that every element of a race suit "has a purpose."

“That’s what we want to do,” he went on. “I can design something that looks cool, but what’s the point of this stitch being here or that patch being there? For us, everything is about purpose and approaching [our clothes] somewhat like a uniform. It’s about functionality.”