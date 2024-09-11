All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

The man behind the Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton collection

The designer was tapped by Mercedes and Tommy Hilfiger to create the motorsport-inspired exclusive collection after winning the brand’s New Legacy Challenge. 

Emily Selleck
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes, Clarence Ruth, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Clarence Ruth was tapped by Tommy Hilfiger and Mercedes to produce an exclusive collection.

Photo by: Cotte D'Armes

Collaborating with Lewis Hamilton was a dream come true for Clarence Ruth, the designer behind NYC-based brand Cotte D'Armes. The longtime Formula 1 fan, who made his New York Fashion Week debut with a motorsport-inspired collection this week, was tapped by Mercedes and Tommy Hilfiger to produce an exclusive, 10-piece line after winning the brand’s New Legacy Challenge. 

“It was a blast,” he told Motorsport. “An absolute dream collaboration as a fan of Formula 1 and Tommy Hilfiger, which was the brand that inspired me to get into fashion.” 

The collection merged Hilfiger’s signature New York prep with Mercedes’ cutting-edge vision, comprising football jerseys and rugby shirts emblazoned with logos that resembled the dashboard of an F1 car. Both Hamilton and George Russell starred in the campaign, which was released ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. 

Ruth gushed over working with the seven-time World Champion, whose sartorial sense has revolutionized paddock fashion over the past decade and a half. 

“He’s so hyped about fashion. I love how he’s multi-disciplinary,” Ruth said of Hamilton. “Don’t get me wrong, he’s the man on track; but to be able to utilize your power for good off-track … you just don’t see too many people doing that at his level.”

Lewis Hamilton wears Mercedes' Tommy Hilfiger collaboration designed by Clarence Ruth.

Lewis Hamilton wears Mercedes' Tommy Hilfiger collaboration designed by Clarence Ruth.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has forged such strong relationships with Mercedes’ partners since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013 that he’s become synonymous with brands like Tommy Hilfiger and watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. That’s all about to change for the Ferrari-bound driver, who will head to the Italian outfit in 2025. 

“The way the fashion industry looks at Ferrari, I do think [Hamilton] will be stepping it up to a luxury realm,” Ruth explained. “I don’t necessarily compare it to [his work with] Tommy because it’s completely different, but I do think it’s going to bring in a different fashion crowd.

“The relationship between sports and fashion has been going on for a very long time,” Ruth continued. “Unique collaborations like ours, or A$AP Rocky with Puma, are what's going to inspire people.” 

Ruth explained that he fell in love with motorsports as a teenager riding bikes in Florida, and now aims to incorporate elements of motorcore - from leather jackets to knee pads - into his designs. 

“I’m very inspired by motorsports - F1, MotoGP - and the uniforms in particular,” he explained, noting that every element of a race suit "has a purpose."

“That’s what we want to do,” he went on. “I can design something that looks cool, but what’s the point of this stitch being here or that patch being there? For us, everything is about purpose and approaching [our clothes] somewhat like a uniform. It’s about functionality.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen has been unfairly demonized, claims Newey
Next article Piastri agrees to back Norris as McLaren makes F1 team orders call

Top Comments

Latest news

Verstappen not ruling out reunion with Newey at Aston Martin

Verstappen not ruling out reunion with Newey at Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen not ruling out reunion with Newey at Aston Martin
Mercedes ditches problematic F1 floor upgrade for Baku

Mercedes ditches problematic F1 floor upgrade for Baku

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Mercedes ditches problematic F1 floor upgrade for Baku
Lewis Hamilton's hot-ticket New York City visit featuring the US Open, NYFW

Lewis Hamilton's hot-ticket New York City visit featuring the US Open, NYFW

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton's hot-ticket New York City visit featuring the US Open, NYFW
Alonso fears he 'doesn't have time' to benefit from Newey's influence

Alonso fears he 'doesn't have time' to benefit from Newey's influence

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alonso fears he 'doesn't have time' to benefit from Newey's influence

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global