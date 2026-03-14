Claire Williams shares emotional tribute to parents in heartfelt anniversary message

Former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams shared a heartfelt tribute to her parents on the anniversary of her mother, Lady Virginia Williams's passing and her father, Sir Frank Williams's accident.

Williams became the family representative on the board of her father's racing team when he stepped down in 2012, and she later became the deputy team principal in 2013, taking over the day-to-day running of the team.

"Last Sunday, March 8, marked three occasions close to my heart," the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"First, it was the anniversary of Mum’s passing. Mum was an incredible woman who helped make Williams Racing the team that it is today. She funded it in its earliest years, was Dad’s rock then and even more so after his accident, and was my role model.

"Second, it was 40 years since Dad’s accident. It changed everything for him and for our family. But despite his life-changing injuries, he was strong, resilient, and relentless like I have never seen before. Through the Frank Williams Association, which I set up in partnership with the Spinal Injuries Association, I aim to make a tangible difference to people who also suffer from spinal cord injuries in his name."

Williams also noted the changes she was passionate about introducing when she was at the helm of the Grove outfit to make it a more inclusive working environment.

"Third, it was International Women’s Day. I must celebrate every woman who has left, is leaving, and wants to leave her own mark in the industry," she continued.

"When I started in F1, there were very few women at Williams, and I wanted to change that. One of the most important aspects of our work was in the environment in which we were asking our women to work. As I progressed through my life — having a baby, looking after a child, and having a husband — my perception shifted, I learnt, and I implemented radical changes.

Claire Williams, Former Williams deputy team principal, arrives in the Paddock Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I cared about a team environment which looked after its people, bred respect, and created a safe and fulfilling environment for everyone. We all have mothers, some sisters, wives, partners, and most importantly, daughters — I thought about their future. I wanted them to have better experiences, perhaps than I’d had, and the same opportunities as our male counterparts. In 2019, we started the Respect Initiative and the Women at Williams Network as part of a cultural transformation programme that I kicked off; that was some of the most fulfilling work that I have ever done.

"When I’m asked about the best advice I can give, I say this: As women, we have responsibilities in the workplace to make our environments better for our female colleagues, but also the next generation. We have a responsibility to create better pathways for those girls and women who are starting their journeys. My advice is always to pay it forward."

Williams left her role as deputy team principal of Williams in 2020.