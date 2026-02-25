Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025
Christian Horner says Red Bull’s early-2025 decision to demote Liam Lawson after just two race weekends and replace him with Yuki Tsunoda was not his call
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images
Former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that it was not his choice to swap Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda at the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
It was confirmed at the end of 2024 that Sergio Perez, who had been with the Milton Keynes outfit since 2021, would be replaced by New Zealander Lawson for the 2025 season. Taking the position next to four-time champion Max Verstappen, Lawson competed in just two race weekends before he was demoted to Racing Bulls, with Tsunoda taking his place ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
The decision came as a shock, as Lawson only had two grands prix and one sprint race at tracks he had not raced at before to prove himself in the seat. Horner, talking in the upcoming eighth season of Netflix's Drive to Survive, claimed that the decision did not come from him.
"It wasn't my choice. I was always pushed to take drivers from the Young Driver Programme. Helmut was a big driver in it," the Briton said.
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images
After 20 years as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal, Horner was also replaced in his role by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies. "The reality is that for me over the last 20 years, on the good days and the bad days, it's been an epic journey," he reflected.
Following his exit, there have been countless rumours linking Horner to a return to the championship, although nothing has been confirmed at this stage. "I never imagined to be in this position," he added. "Of course, your immediate reaction when you get delivered a s*** sandwich like that is like, f*** them. I've had something taken away from me that wasn't my choice, that was very precious to me."
Share Or Save This Story
Liam Lawson reveals how Max Verstappen supported him after Red Bull demotion
Liam Lawson opens up on the guilt he felt replacing Daniel Ricciardo: "He never said a bad word"
Liam Lawson opens up on "toxic" online abuse after deleting social media
Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input
Watch: Ford’s Dakar truck leaps over Red Bull’s RB7 in San Francisco stunt
Yuki Tsunoda escapes as Red Bull F1 car bursts into flames during San Francisco demo run
Latest news
Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025
Why one of the biggest challenges in upgrading 2026 F1 cars isn’t technical
Senior Honda MotoGP executive exits as HRC restructure continues
Cadillac F1 team "is exhausted" before 2026 season start: "They're done"
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments