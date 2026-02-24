Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input

Christian Horner has spoken out about his exit from Red Bull Racing during the eighth season of Netflix's Drive to Survive.

The docuseries, which will be released on 27 February, will follow the on and off track stories of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The fourth episode, titled A Bull With No Horns, will cover Horner's exit from Red Bull.

After being with the team since it joined the grid in 2005, Horner was replaced as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal in July 2025 by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies. The Briton has now had the opportunity to speak about his exit, which he believes was the decision of Oliver Mintzlaff and Helmut Marko.

"I feel a real sense of loss and hurt. It was all rather sudden. I didn't really get a chance to say a proper goodbye," Horner said on Drive to Survive.

"I never imagined to be in this position. Of course, your immediate reaction when you get delivered a s**t sandwich like that is like, f**k them. I've had something taken away from me that wasn't my choice, that was very precious to me.

"I only ever gave my best. I did my best for my team, for the people that I represented. But performance this year hasn't been as strong as previously."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1

When asked if he thought the Verstappens had anything to do with the decision, Horner added: "[Max Verstappen's] father has never been my biggest fan. He's been outspoken about me. But I don't believe that the Verstappens were responsible in any way.

"I think this was a decision that was made by Oliver Mintzlaff, with Helmut advising from the sideline. I think ultimately things changed within the business, within the group. The founder died. And after Dietrich's death, I think probably I was deemed to have maybe too much control."

There have been rumours about Horner returning to the championship following his exit, although a comeback is yet to be confirmed.