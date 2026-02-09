Skip to main content

Formula 1 McLaren launch

Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Christian Horner has reportedly held talks with MSP Sports Capital about backing a potential investment deal involving Alpine

Lydia Mee
Published:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner has held talks with MSP Sports Capital regarding an investment in the Alpine Formula 1 team, according to a report by Sky News.

MSP Sports Capital sold its stake in McLaren Racing in September 2025 and is now reportedly keen to return to the championship. 

Horner was replaced in his role at Red Bull in July 2025 by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies. Since his exit, Horner has been at the centre of various rumours linking him to a return to the series, the most recent being an investment in Alpine.

"Well, look, so far I've been going to pretty much every team on the grid," Horner told TODAY when asked about the recent rumours. "I've spoken very little publicly since I left Red Bull. It's flattering that there's often this speculation that I'm going to this team or that team, but that's rife in Formula 1.

"I'd only come back for the right opportunity, working with the right people that are like-minded and want to win. I've got no interest in just taking part."

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson - Getty Images

He added: "Look, I've done my shift, I think. If I were to come back, it would be in a slightly different role to the one that I performed for the last 21 years or so. So we'll see.

"The interest in the sport is sky-high. There's some fantastic people that want to invest in Formula 1. But I'm in no rush. If my career stops at the end of my time at Red Bull, I've had an incredible run, and as I say, I'd only come back for something that was genuinely exciting and something that could ultimately win."

Now, the report from Sky News has brought the rumours to the forefront again. It states: "Sources said that MSP was among a large group - including high net worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors - which had held talks with Mr Horner about backing his next deal in the sport."

