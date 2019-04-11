Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule

For other event information including news, photos and results as they happen – click here.

Friday April 12 (all times local - GMT+8)

10:00 - 11:30 Formula 1 – First Practice

14:00 - 15:30 Formula 1 – Second Practice

Saturday April 13

11:00 - 12:00 Formula 1 – Third Practice

14:00 - 15:00 Formula 1 – Qualifying

Sunday April 14

12:30 - 13:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade

13:54 - 13:56 National Anthem

14:10 - 16:10 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix (56 Laps)