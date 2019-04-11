Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule
shares
comments
This weekend is the third round of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District, China. Here is the timetable for the major activities.
For other event information including news, photos and results as they happen – click here.
Friday April 12 (all times local - GMT+8)
10:00 - 11:30 Formula 1 – First Practice
14:00 - 15:30 Formula 1 – Second Practice
Saturday April 13
11:00 - 12:00 Formula 1 – Third Practice
14:00 - 15:00 Formula 1 – Qualifying
Sunday April 14
12:30 - 13:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade
13:54 - 13:56 National Anthem
14:10 - 16:10 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix (56 Laps)
More F1 insights:
Next article
Previous article
Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?
Next article
Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Chinese GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news
breaking news
Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule
shares
comments