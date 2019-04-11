Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Special feature

Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule

shares
comments
Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule
By:
52m ago

This weekend is the third round of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District, China. Here is the timetable for the major activities.

For other event information including news, photos and results as they happen – click here.

Friday April 12 (all times local - GMT+8)

10:00 - 11:30 Formula 1 – First Practice

14:00 - 15:30 Formula 1 – Second Practice

Saturday April 13

11:00 - 12:00 Formula 1 – Third Practice

14:00 - 15:00 Formula 1 – Qualifying

Sunday April 14

12:30 - 13:00 Formula 1 – Drivers’ Parade

13:54 - 13:56 National Anthem

14:10 - 16:10 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix (56 Laps)

More F1 insights:

Next article
Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?

Previous article

Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?

Next article

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Author Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

21m ago
Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Hamilton only one with no short memory over my errors

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual" Article
Formula 1

Bottas says Ferrari's performance step "unusual"

Latest videos
5 moments that shaped F1's first 1000 races 09:55
Formula 1

5 moments that shaped F1's first 1000 races

2h ago
Five things to look out for in the Chinese Grand Prix 03:49
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Chinese Grand Prix

3h ago

News in depth
Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Formula 1

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule
Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule

Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?
Formula 1

Which eras do F1 drivers wish they could race in?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.