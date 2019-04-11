Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail 1 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes introduced a new front wing endplate design for the Chinese GP with a more contoured trailing edge. The wing's footplate has also been made much shorter to accommodate this change and alter the vortices being shed here.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail 2 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As a comparison here’s a shot of the older specification front wing endplate with the simplified cut-out and longer footplate.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail 3 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Paired with the changes made to the rearmost part of the endplate and footplate the mainplane's leading edge has been adjusted too.

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail 4 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A nice overview of the RB15’s rear end, including the displaced rear wing endplate strakes and outer section of the diffuser.

Red Bull Racing RB15 wheel detail 5 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of Red Bull’s front wheel design which features an inner ring placed in order to affect the airflow passage around and through the wheel rim.

Ferrari SF90 rear detail 6 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the SF90’s diffuser and the way in which the perforated Gurneys reverse back on themselves in order to increase their yield.

Racing Point RP19 front detail 7 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A glimpse under the covers of Racing Point’s front brake drum reveals several pipes crossing the assembly that pass airflow captured by the inlet out through the wheel rim for aerodynamic effect.

Racing Point RP19 front detail 8 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola It’s also worth noting that a winglet mounted on the lower wishbone is being used to divert flow into the front brake duct.

Racing Point RP19 floor detail 9 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Racing Point amended the fully enclosed holes on the edge of the floor, with their number increased to three.

Ferrari mechanics with front wing for Ferrari SF90 10 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A fantastic view of Ferrari’s front wing from beneath reveals the various contours of the flaps, the placement of the titanium skids and orientation of the strakes beneath the wing.

Ferrari bargeboard detail 11 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at the various L-shaped elements that make up the deflector panel on the Ferrari SF90.

Ferrari bargeboard detail 12 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A great view of the various elements that make up the bargeboard.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 side detail 13 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W10 without its covers on gives an insight into the power unit and ancillary layout.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail 14 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A top-down overview of Alfa Romeo’s front wing shows how it has divided up the flaps.

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail 15 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images This front-on view of the Ferrari SF90’s front wing shows quite clearly how the outermost section of the wing sweeps down to meet the endplate.

Toro Rosso STR14 engine detail 16 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A naked shot of the Toro Rosso STR14 shows how the Honda power unit and ancillaries are installed within the car.

Racing Point RP19 rear detail 17 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Racing Point RP19 without its engine and sidepod bodywork on shows how the power unit and ancillaries are installed.