Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Analysis

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Chinese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
22m ago

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Shanghai pitlane at the Chinese Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click through the images below...

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
1/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes introduced a new front wing endplate design for the Chinese GP with a more contoured trailing edge. The wing's footplate has also been made much shorter to accommodate this change and alter the vortices being shed here.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
2/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As a comparison here’s a shot of the older specification front wing endplate with the simplified cut-out and longer footplate.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
3/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Paired with the changes made to the rearmost part of the endplate and footplate the mainplane's leading edge has been adjusted too.

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
4/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A nice overview of the RB15’s rear end, including the displaced rear wing endplate strakes and outer section of the diffuser.

Red Bull Racing RB15 wheel detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 wheel detail
5/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of Red Bull’s front wheel design which features an inner ring placed in order to affect the airflow passage around and through the wheel rim.

Ferrari SF90 rear detail

Ferrari SF90 rear detail
6/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of the SF90’s diffuser and the way in which the perforated Gurneys reverse back on themselves in order to increase their yield.

Racing Point RP19 front detail

Racing Point RP19 front detail
7/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A glimpse under the covers of Racing Point’s front brake drum reveals several pipes crossing the assembly that pass airflow captured by the inlet out through the wheel rim for aerodynamic effect.

Racing Point RP19 front detail

Racing Point RP19 front detail
8/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It’s also worth noting that a winglet mounted on the lower wishbone is being used to divert flow into the front brake duct.

Racing Point RP19 floor detail

Racing Point RP19 floor detail
9/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point amended the fully enclosed holes on the edge of the floor, with their number increased to three.

Ferrari mechanics with front wing for Ferrari SF90

Ferrari mechanics with front wing for Ferrari SF90
10/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A fantastic view of Ferrari’s front wing from beneath reveals the various contours of the flaps, the placement of the titanium skids and orientation of the strakes beneath the wing.

Ferrari bargeboard detail

Ferrari bargeboard detail
11/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look at the various L-shaped elements that make up the deflector panel on the Ferrari SF90.

Ferrari bargeboard detail

Ferrari bargeboard detail
12/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A great view of the various elements that make up the bargeboard.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 side detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 side detail
13/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W10 without its covers on gives an insight into the power unit and ancillary layout.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
14/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A top-down overview of Alfa Romeo’s front wing shows how it has divided up the flaps.

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
15/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

This front-on view of the Ferrari SF90’s front wing shows quite clearly how the outermost section of the wing sweeps down to meet the endplate.

Toro Rosso STR14 engine detail

Toro Rosso STR14 engine detail
16/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A naked shot of the Toro Rosso STR14 shows how the Honda power unit and ancillaries are installed within the car.

Racing Point RP19 rear detail

Racing Point RP19 rear detail
17/18

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Racing Point RP19 without its engine and sidepod bodywork on shows how the power unit and ancillaries are installed.

Aero detail on a Red Bull Racing RB15

Aero detail on a Red Bull Racing RB15
18/18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A top down overview of the RB15’s bargeboard region. Note how the slots in the boomerang winglet marry up with the footplate below in order to be considered legal.

Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule

Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Teams Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes
Author Giorgio Piola
