Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Chinese GP Analysis

How the Ricciardo factor embarrassed his rivals

0 shares
How the Ricciardo factor embarrassed his rivals
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
16/04/2018 08:37

The Chinese Grand Prix was another example of Daniel Ricciardo's ability to make things happen that others cannot - a triumph of racecraft but also smarter thinking as he and Red Bull made the most of a quirk of timing.

Daniel Ricciardo has an uncanny knack for impeccable timing. His Chinese Grand Prix victory was a masterclass in judging the moment – make that moments – to perfection like no one else. Give him a sniff of victory and he nails it with a ruthless efficiency. This was pure killer instinct.

The razor-sharp timing rubs off on those around him too. Whether it was nailing his overtaking moves as he surged from sixth to first in just nine laps, the decisive call to stop under the safety car, or even making out of the pits in time in Q1 to avoid starting from the back of the grid after repairs following a Renault turbo lunching itself in practice, Ricciardo and those around him were bang on the money.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Track Shanghai International Circuit
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Chinese Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix driver ratings

Is F1 finally set for its big-three battle royale? News Prime
Formula 1

Is F1 finally set for its big-three battle royale?

Has McLaren's biggest strength become its main weakness? News Prime
Formula 1

Has McLaren's biggest strength become its main weakness?

Why F1's future megastar is making all the right mistakes News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's future megastar is making all the right mistakes

How Formula E pulls off its impossible job News Prime
Formula E

How Formula E pulls off its impossible job

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events