Chinese GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Ferrari SF71H 1 / 20 A three-quarter glance across at the SF71-H’s sidepods and the outer deflectors. Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing detail 2 / 20 The RB14’s front wing still features the distinctive outer footplate, which is placed at a much higher position at the leading edge before swooping down. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 brake duct detail 3 / 20 A close up of McLaren’s front brake duct, note the separate channels within the inlet scoop, dividing up the airflow in order that it cools the brakes and fulfills an aerodynamic purpose. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 sidepod detail 4 / 20 The six vortex generators on the MCL33 sidepod’s shoulder which help to drive aerodynamic performance. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail 5 / 20 An extreme close up of the winglets mounted above the diffuser and either side of the crash structure on the VJM11. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 detail 6 / 20 The area ahead of the rear tyre on MCL33, which was modified for Bahrain and now features a slanted end fence, rather than a flat one on the floor’s edge. Photo by: Uncredited

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear wing detail 7 / 20 A close up of the open-end style rear wing endplate louvres on the RS18 and now favoured by a large majority of the grid. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 rear brake duct detail 8 / 20 A close-up of the rear brake duct fins on the MCL33, which directly increase downforce but also have an impact on the surrounding flow structures. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 front wing detail 9 / 20 This shot of the RS18’s front wing from behind allows us to see that this particular configuration utilises four strakes with which to control the flow of air. Photo by: Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ rear floor detail 10 / 20 The W09’s floor is outfitted with a row of pitot tubes as the teams look to gather aerodynamic data during Free Practice. Photo by: Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear 11 / 20 A great shot of the RS18 from behind – note the three pairs of vortex generators on the trailing edge of the plank, the multi-element perforated diffuser Gurneys which run around its periphery and the double-barrel shotgun style wastegate layout under the main exhaust. Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 barge board detail 12 / 20 A look down on the ever-more complex bargeboard and floor area on the MCL33, note the two piece sidepod deflectors used only on Alonso’s car last time out too. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Haas F1 Team VF-18 front wheel hub 13 / 20 Haas front brake assembly which features crossover pipework that moves airflow from the inlet scoop out through the wheelface. The teardrop-shaped holes allow hot air to pass through both the crossover and the brake drum in order that it radiates into the wheel rim and subsequently the tyre. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Williams FW41 bodywork detail 14 / 20 Williams lower T-Wing, which you’ll note features a slot near the bodywork in order to improve efficiency. Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 aero detail 15 / 20 The triple axehead arrangement being employed by McLaren ahead of the floor on the MCL33. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 rear detail 16 / 20 A look at the engine cover and sidepod cooling exit on the VJM11. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear detail 17 / 20 The floor area ahead of the rear wheel on Ferrari's SF71H, with its numerous slots that help to control the effects of tyre squirt. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ front brake and wheel hub detail 18 / 20 A look at the W09’s front brake assembly prior to the fitment of the brake drum. Photo by: Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 chassis and front suspension detail 19 / 20 Photo taken as the VJM11 is built up, and with the nosecone not installed. Photo by: Mark Sutton