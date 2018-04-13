Chinese GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images uncover the latest technical details on show the Shanghai pitlane.
Vortex generator on Mercedes AMG F1 W09
A mechanic places a serrated strip on the trailing edge of the rear wing’s mainplane, in order to vorticose the airflow and improve the wing’s efficiency. Mercedes did the same thing at times in 2016.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09
The front wing on Valtteri Bottas’s W09 during FP1.
Ferrari SF71H
Ferrari tested a spoon-shaped rear wing, with open-ended style endplate louvres, in FP1 ahead of Baku. The ‘spoon’ is used in order to improve straightline speed without drastically reducing downforce.
Ferrari SF71H
As a comparison the more conventional-shaped rear wing Ferrari has utilized thus far in 2018.
Red Bull Racing RB14
A detailed look at RB14’s bulkhead and front suspension.
Force India VJM11 Mercedes
Force India admits to having issues with the rear end of their 2018 challenger – here it paints the sidepods, floor and diffuser in flo-viz in order that it can look for indications of where it’s going wrong.
Force India VJM11 Mercedes
And another view while out on track.
Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail
A close up of Ferrari's diffuser in the central channel.
Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail
And another wider-angle view.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front suspension detail
A close up of the caged ‘heave’ damper on STR13’s front suspension.
Force India VJM11 rear detail
A close-up of the outer section of the VJM11’s diffuser.
Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
A close-up of the RB14’s front suspension ‘heave’ damper.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail
A look at the chassis and suspension on W09.
Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub
Front brake assembly, including the drum which regulates the movement of heat.
Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub detail
For comparison, RB14’s front brake assembly prior to the brake drum being installed.
Force India VJM11 wheel hub
Rear brake assembly, sans drum, reveals the inner setup of the brake system.
McLaren MCL33 aero detail
Team has added a row of winglets on the outer footplate of their diffuser in China, as it looks to excite the diffuser’s edge vortex.