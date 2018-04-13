Chinese GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

Vortex generator on Mercedes AMG F1 W09 1 / 17 A mechanic places a serrated strip on the trailing edge of the rear wing’s mainplane, in order to vorticose the airflow and improve the wing’s efficiency. Mercedes did the same thing at times in 2016. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 2 / 17 The front wing on Valtteri Bottas’s W09 during FP1. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H 3 / 17 Ferrari tested a spoon-shaped rear wing, with open-ended style endplate louvres, in FP1 ahead of Baku. The ‘spoon’ is used in order to improve straightline speed without drastically reducing downforce. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H 4 / 17 As a comparison the more conventional-shaped rear wing Ferrari has utilized thus far in 2018. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 5 / 17 A detailed look at RB14’s bulkhead and front suspension. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 Mercedes 6 / 17 Force India admits to having issues with the rear end of their 2018 challenger – here it paints the sidepods, floor and diffuser in flo-viz in order that it can look for indications of where it’s going wrong. Photo by: Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 Mercedes 7 / 17 And another view while out on track. Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail 8 / 17 A close up of Ferrari's diffuser in the central channel. Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail 9 / 17 And another wider-angle view. Photo by: Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front suspension detail 10 / 17 A close up of the caged ‘heave’ damper on STR13’s front suspension. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 rear detail 11 / 17 A close-up of the outer section of the VJM11’s diffuser. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail 12 / 17 A close-up of the RB14’s front suspension ‘heave’ damper. Photo by: Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail 13 / 17 A look at the chassis and suspension on W09. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub 14 / 17 Front brake assembly, including the drum which regulates the movement of heat. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub detail 15 / 17 For comparison, RB14’s front brake assembly prior to the brake drum being installed. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 wheel hub 16 / 17 Rear brake assembly, sans drum, reveals the inner setup of the brake system. Photo by: Mark Sutton