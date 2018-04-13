Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events
Formula 1 Chinese GP Special feature

Chinese GP: Latest tech updates, direct from the garages

0 shares
Get alerts
By: Matt Somerfield, Assistant Technical Editor
13/04/2018 08:02
Slider List

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images uncover the latest technical details on show the Shanghai pitlane.

Vortex generator on Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Vortex generator on Mercedes AMG F1 W09
1/17

A mechanic places a serrated strip on the trailing edge of the rear wing’s mainplane, in order to vorticose the airflow and improve the wing’s efficiency. Mercedes did the same thing at times in 2016.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W09

Mercedes AMG F1 W09
2/17

The front wing on Valtteri Bottas’s W09 during FP1.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H

Ferrari SF71H
3/17

Ferrari tested a spoon-shaped rear wing, with open-ended style endplate louvres, in FP1 ahead of Baku. The ‘spoon’ is used in order to improve straightline speed without drastically reducing downforce.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H

Ferrari SF71H
4/17

As a comparison the more conventional-shaped rear wing Ferrari has utilized thus far in 2018.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14

Red Bull Racing RB14
5/17

A detailed look at RB14’s bulkhead and front suspension.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 Mercedes

Force India VJM11 Mercedes
6/17

Force India admits to having issues with the rear end of their 2018 challenger – here it paints the sidepods, floor and diffuser in flo-viz in order that it can look for indications of where it’s going wrong.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 Mercedes

Force India VJM11 Mercedes
7/17

And another view while out on track.

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail

Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail
8/17

A close up of Ferrari's diffuser in the central channel.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail

Ferrari SF71H rear diffuser detail
9/17

And another wider-angle view.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front suspension detail

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front suspension detail
10/17

A close up of the caged ‘heave’ damper on STR13’s front suspension.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 rear detail

Force India VJM11 rear detail
11/17

A close-up of the outer section of the VJM11’s diffuser.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 front suspension detail
12/17

A close-up of the RB14’s front suspension ‘heave’ damper.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail
13/17

A look at the chassis and suspension on W09.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub

Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub
14/17

Front brake assembly, including the drum which regulates the movement of heat.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 wheel hub detail
15/17

For comparison, RB14’s front brake assembly prior to the brake drum being installed.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Force India VJM11 wheel hub

Force India VJM11 wheel hub
16/17

Rear brake assembly, sans drum, reveals the inner setup of the brake system.

Photo by: Mark Sutton

McLaren MCL33 aero detail

McLaren MCL33 aero detail
17/17

Team has added a row of winglets on the outer footplate of their diffuser in China, as it looks to excite the diffuser’s edge vortex.

Photo by: Mark Sutton
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Track Shanghai International Circuit
Article type Special feature
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events