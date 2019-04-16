Chinese GP: Best of team radio

Vettel’s lap was compromised by Perez during practice 1 / 11 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Vettel: “I don’t know what the Force India [Racing Point] is doing.”

Team: “Yeah, we are reporting it.”

Vettel: “Well, you don’t need to report, he can do what we want. But it’s just that they race harder on Friday than they do on Sunday.”

Raikkonen had an incident with his own teammate in FP3 2 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Raikkonen: “What the *** was he doing? He almost him me. Yeah.”

Team: “OK.”

Raikkonen: “He’s on the middle of the straight, I was on the left hand side and he almost hit me on purpose.”

Verstappen’s radio exchange after failing to cross the line on time in Q3 3 / 11 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “Mate, you need to go now.”

Verstappen: “Nah mate. I’m finished right?”

Team: “We are finished.”

Verstappen: “They’re such ****. ***** honestly. Everybody is just lining up and they’re just ****** it up. You’re just trying to be nice but everybody is just ***** it up.”

Leclerc was disappointed with himself after qualifying 4 / 11 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Leclerc: “**** I did a mistake. Come on Charles ****.******”

Team: “Sebastian lap time 31.84 and yourself 31.86.”

Leclerc: “Come on ****. ****. Stupid. **** stupid”

Team: “It was a good recovery from FP3 and all the issues.”

Leclerc: “Yeah, but not good enough. Not good enough. Not good enough for me. For my side, not speaking about the car. Car was good. I should have done better. That’s it.”

Team: “Tomorrow it’s the race.”

Leclerc isn’t too impressed with team orders but lets Vettel through anyway 5 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “We need to go faster, otherwise we’ll let Sebastian pass.”

Leclerc: “Let’s see in two laps but OK.”

Team: “Let Sebastian by. Let Sebastian by.”

Leclerc: “But I’m pulling now. I’m pulling away.”

Team: “We do our job, stay focussed. We do our job.”

*after letting Vettel through*

Leclerc: “I’m losing quite a lot of time. I don’t know whether you want to know or not but just to let you know.”

Team: “We are discussing that.”

Raikkonen made his displeasure clear over Norris unlapping himself 6 / 11 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Raikkonen: “The *** McLaren wants to have a race now that I’m…”

Team: “Yeah, I know. He’s annoying, yeah.”

Raikkonen: “It’s a joke.”

Team: “Yeah, don’t worry. He’s one lap down. So maybe he will disturb Perez…”

Raikkonen: “Yeah, but he’s slowing me down. *** sake. Come on, let’s get him out of the way.”

Team: “We are on it. Race control is on it, Kimi.”

Racing Point reminds Stroll that he is pressing the wrong button 7 / 11 Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images Team: “Kvyat behind now, Kvyat.”

Team: “ So you’re pressing radio instead of energy.”

Grosjean was furious when told to heed to blue flags 8 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Team: “Blue flag Leclerc. Blue flag Leclerc.”

Grosjean: “*** How can I race?”

Hamilton scores second straight win 9 / 11 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Team: “Get in there, Lewis. Awesome race there mate. So Lewis, that’s win number 75.”

Hamilton: “Awesome job guys. What a fantastic result for us today. I’m so proud of everyone. Thank you so much for all the hard continued work. Let’s keep pushing guys. I really appreciate you.”

Vettel missed out on the fastest lap 10 / 11 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Team: “Nearly had the fastest lap. Gasly drove in the last lap, otherwise we had it.”

Vettel: “How much did he get it by?”

Team: “A tenth I think.”

Vettel: “Aaaah”

Team: “Yeah it was close.”

Vettel: “***”

Team: “Don’t worry.”