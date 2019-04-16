Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Top List

Chinese GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Chinese GP: Best of team radio
By:
1h ago

Recall the Chinese Grand Prix with the best radio messages from Formula 1's 1000th race.

Slider
List

Vettel’s lap was compromised by Perez during practice

Vettel’s lap was compromised by Perez during practice
1/11

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Vettel: “I don’t know what the Force India [Racing Point] is doing.”
Team: “Yeah, we are reporting it.”
Vettel: “Well, you don’t need to report, he can do what we want. But it’s just that they race harder on Friday than they do on Sunday.”

Raikkonen had an incident with his own teammate in FP3

Raikkonen had an incident with his own teammate in FP3
2/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “What the *** was he doing? He almost him me. Yeah.”
Team: “OK.”
Raikkonen: “He’s on the middle of the straight, I was on the left hand side and he almost hit me on purpose.”

Verstappen’s radio exchange after failing to cross the line on time in Q3

Verstappen’s radio exchange after failing to cross the line on time in Q3
3/11

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Mate, you need to go now.”
Verstappen: “Nah mate. I’m finished right?”
Team: “We are finished.”
Verstappen: “They’re such ****. ***** honestly. Everybody is just lining up and they’re just ****** it up. You’re just trying to be nice but everybody is just ***** it up.”

Leclerc was disappointed with himself after qualifying

Leclerc was disappointed with himself after qualifying
4/11

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Leclerc: “**** I did a mistake. Come on Charles ****.******”
Team: “Sebastian lap time 31.84 and yourself 31.86.”
Leclerc: “Come on ****. ****. Stupid. **** stupid”
Team: “It was a good recovery from FP3 and all the issues.”
Leclerc: “Yeah, but not good enough. Not good enough. Not good enough for me. For my side, not speaking about the car. Car was good. I should have done better. That’s it.”
Team: “Tomorrow it’s the race.”

Leclerc isn’t too impressed with team orders but lets Vettel through anyway

Leclerc isn’t too impressed with team orders but lets Vettel through anyway
5/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “We need to go faster, otherwise we’ll let Sebastian pass.”
Leclerc: “Let’s see in two laps but OK.”
Team: “Let Sebastian by. Let Sebastian by.”
Leclerc: “But I’m pulling now. I’m pulling away.”
Team: “We do our job, stay focussed. We do our job.”
*after letting Vettel through*
Leclerc: “I’m losing quite a lot of time. I don’t know whether you want to know or not but just to let you know.”
Team: “We are discussing that.”

Raikkonen made his displeasure clear over Norris unlapping himself

Raikkonen made his displeasure clear over Norris unlapping himself
6/11

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “The *** McLaren wants to have a race now that I’m…”
Team: “Yeah, I know. He’s annoying, yeah.”
Raikkonen: “It’s a joke.”
Team: “Yeah, don’t worry. He’s one lap down. So maybe he will disturb Perez…”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, but he’s slowing me down. *** sake. Come on, let’s get him out of the way.”
Team: “We are on it. Race control is on it, Kimi.”

Racing Point reminds Stroll that he is pressing the wrong button

Racing Point reminds Stroll that he is pressing the wrong button
7/11

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Team: “Kvyat behind now, Kvyat.”
Team: “ So you’re pressing radio instead of energy.”

Grosjean was furious when told to heed to blue flags

Grosjean was furious when told to heed to blue flags
8/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Team: “Blue flag Leclerc. Blue flag Leclerc.”
Grosjean: “*** How can I race?”

Hamilton scores second straight win

Hamilton scores second straight win
9/11

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Team: “Get in there, Lewis. Awesome race there mate. So Lewis, that’s win number 75.”
Hamilton: “Awesome job guys. What a fantastic result for us today. I’m so proud of everyone. Thank you so much for all the hard continued work. Let’s keep pushing guys. I really appreciate you.”

Vettel missed out on the fastest lap

Vettel missed out on the fastest lap
10/11

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Team: “Nearly had the fastest lap. Gasly drove in the last lap, otherwise we had it.”
Vettel: “How much did he get it by?”
Team: “A tenth I think.”
Vettel: “Aaaah”
Team: “Yeah it was close.”
Vettel: “***”
Team: “Don’t worry.”

Albon celebrates pitlane-to-points drive

Albon celebrates pitlane-to-points drive
11/11

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “P10. P10, Alex. Great job. Really, really good race. Good job on the tyres.”
Albon: “Whoof! Thanks guys.”
Team: “Really, really good job, Alex.”
Albon: “Thank you for the hard work last night.”
Team: “Good recovery, Alex. Starting from the pitlane. We got it.”

Next article
Debate: Was it really necessary for Ferrari to issue team orders?

Previous article

Debate: Was it really necessary for Ferrari to issue team orders?

Next article

Hamilton: Ferrari "not extracting their full potential"

Hamilton: Ferrari "not extracting their full potential"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Author Rachit Thukral
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton: Ferrari "not extracting their full potential" Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Ferrari "not extracting their full potential"

23m ago
Rosberg: Ferrari has pitched car aero in "wrong place" Article
Formula 1

Rosberg: Ferrari has pitched car aero in "wrong place"

Debate: Was it really necessary for Ferrari to issue team orders? Article
Formula 1

Debate: Was it really necessary for Ferrari to issue team orders?

Latest videos
Ferrari can’t shake off its history with team orders 11:26
Formula 1

Ferrari can’t shake off its history with team orders

16h ago
Shell Pursuit: Charles Leclerc Races an Ice Kart in Shanghai 01:08
Formula 1

Shell Pursuit: Charles Leclerc Races an Ice Kart in Shanghai

Apr 13, 2019

News in depth
Hamilton: Ferrari "not extracting their full potential"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari "not extracting their full potential"

Chinese GP: Best of team radio
Formula 1

Chinese GP: Best of team radio

Debate: Was it really necessary for Ferrari to issue team orders?
Formula 1

Debate: Was it really necessary for Ferrari to issue team orders?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.