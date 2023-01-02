Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Next / FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid
Formula 1 News

Chinese GP organisers target 2023 F1 calendar return as COVID restrictions ease

Chinese Grand Prix organisers have started talks with Formula 1 to see the race return to the 2023 calendar, with COVID restriction measures set to be eased.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Frankie Mao
Chinese GP organisers target 2023 F1 calendar return as COVID restrictions ease
Listen to this article

F1 has been unable to race in China for the past three seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions put in place.

The Chinese GP did appear on the provisional 2023 F1 race calendar, only to be dropped due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, with no replacement event named and the season reduced to 23 rounds.

But at the end of last year, Chinese authorities announced it would end quarantine for travellers coming into the country from 8 January, as part of the country's shift from its zero-COVID policy.

Autosport/Motorsport.com's Chinese sister site has learned that Chinese GP organisers have already held internal discussions and made initial contact with F1, which will pick up after the New Year's Day holidays.

On the provisional 2023 F1 calendar, the Chinese GP was set to take place on 14-16 April with a two-week gap between Australia (31 March-2 April) and Azerbaijan (28-30 April). With no new event named in the updated F1 calendar that slot remains open.

F1's logistics and transport work for flyaway races begin at the end of January, when team equipment is shipped by sea freight, meaning there is sufficient time to restore the race in its original slot if an agreement can be reached.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, on the opening lap

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, on the opening lap

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

If the Chinese GP can return to the F1 calendar, it would mark Zhou Guanyu's first home race, having missed out during his rookie campaign last year.

Other significant sporting events in China are also set to return in 2023, with the ATP announcing the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament will come back in the Autumn and the Asian Games in Hangzhou is set to take place in September.

The Shanghai International Circuit last held an international motorsport event four years ago, the 2019 Chinese GP, which marked the 1000th F1 world championship race.

If the Chinese GP is restored to the 2023 F1 calendar, it will hold the fourth round of the season following the opener in Bahrain, the Saudi Arabian GP and the Australian GP.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider
Previous article

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider
Next article

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah closes on Sainz with Stage 2 win, Loeb suffers punctures Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah closes on Sainz with Stage 2 win, Loeb suffers punctures

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for Rolex 24
IMSA

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for Rolex 24

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Why the FIA's hope for new F1 teams will be easier said than done
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the FIA's hope for new F1 teams will be easier said than done

The FIA has reignited talk of new teams joining the Formula 1 grid in the near future, something many fans have wanted to see for some time.

Dakar 2023, Stage 3: Al-Attiyah takes lead, nightmare for Sainz
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023, Stage 3: Al-Attiyah takes lead, nightmare for Sainz

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah took over the lead of the 2023 Dakar Rally for the first time on Tuesday’s Stage 3 after mechanical problems hit the Audi of arch rival Carlos Sainz Sr.

How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ken Block came oh-so-close to a Formula 1 test

The shockwaves that have reverberated around the motorsport community following the death of Ken Block have told their own story about the impact he made on everyone.

Motorsport world pays tribute to “visionary” Ken Block
Other rally Other rally

Motorsport world pays tribute to “visionary” Ken Block

Ken Block will be remembered as a “visionary”, a "true legend” and an “inspiration" as the motorsport world paid tribute to the rally star following his tragic death.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Prime

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.