Chinese GP: Starting grid in pictures

14/04/2018 12:11
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Chinese GP in Shanghai, the third round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
1: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.095
2: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'31.182
3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09, 1'31.625
4: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'31.675
5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'31.796
6: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'31.948
7: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.532
8: Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11, 1'32.758
9: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'32.819
10: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, 1'32.855
11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18 Ferrari, 1'32.986
12: Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, 1'33.057
13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault, 1'33.232
14: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'33.505
15: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'33.795
16: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41 Mercedes, 1'34.062
17: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, 1'34.101
18: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes, 1'34.285
19: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'34.454
20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37 Ferrari, 1'34.914 (inc 5-place grid pen)
