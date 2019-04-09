Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Top List

Chinese GP: All the winners since 2004

Tickets
shares
comments
Slider
List

2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
1/15

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2/15

Photo by: LAT Images

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
3/15

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
4/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
5/15

Photo by: LAT Images

2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
6/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Jenson Button, McLaren

2010 Jenson Button, McLaren
7/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
8/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2012 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2012 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
9/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2013 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2013 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
10/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
12/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
13/15

Photo by: Pirelli

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
14/15

Photo by: LAT Images

2018 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2018 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
15/15

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

By:
10m ago

The Chinese Grand Prix was first run in 2004 in Shanghai and has been a happy hunting ground in recent years for Lewis Hamilton with both Mercedes and McLaren. Here are all the winners from across the years…

Next article
Brawn says F1's 1000th GP its "brightest symbol"

Previous article

Brawn says F1's 1000th GP its "brightest symbol"

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP Tickets
Drivers Michael Schumacher Shop Now , Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault has "similar problems" to 2018 with F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault has "similar problems" to 2018 with F1 car

9h ago
Video: The fundamental problems McLaren has finally fixed Article
Formula 1

Video: The fundamental problems McLaren has finally fixed

WEC drops moveable aero from 2020/21 rules Article
WEC

WEC drops moveable aero from 2020/21 rules

Latest videos
The fundamental problems McLaren has finally fixed 08:52
Formula 1

The fundamental problems McLaren has finally fixed

5h ago
Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Bahrain? 05:48
Formula 1

Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Bahrain?

Apr 8, 2019

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

Michael Schumacher

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now
McLaren

McLaren

Shop Now

News in depth
Chinese GP: All the winners since 2004
Formula 1

Chinese GP: All the winners since 2004

Brawn says F1's 1000th GP its "brightest symbol"
Formula 1

Brawn says F1's 1000th GP its "brightest symbol"

Albon told to "just not care" about F1 pressure
Formula 1

Albon told to "just not care" about F1 pressure

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.