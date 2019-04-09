Chinese GP: All the winners since 2004
2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2007 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
2008 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
2010 Jenson Button, McLaren
2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2012 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2013 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2018 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
The Chinese Grand Prix was first run in 2004 in Shanghai and has been a happy hunting ground in recent years for Lewis Hamilton with both Mercedes and McLaren. Here are all the winners from across the years…
