Formula 1 Chinese GP Top List

Behind the scenes: Gearing up for the Chinese GP

14/04/2018 02:03
Photographers from LAT and Sutton Images have backstage access as teams get set for round three of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship – check out these great shots...

The helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, with rain visor fitted

1/28

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren, in cockpit

2/28

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

3/28

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Williams Racing, in the team's garage

4/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Williams Racing, talks to an engineer

5/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Robert Fernley, Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal and Eric Boullier, McLaren Racing Director

6/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

7/28

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

8/28

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren

9/28

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Williams Racing

10/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Williams Racing, in cockpit, talks to mechanics

11/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+

12/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Giorgio Piola, Technical Journalist

13/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Marshal and Ferrari SF71H

14/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 Team Principal and Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman, Haas F1 Team

15/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

The helmet of Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

16/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso

17/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 steering wheel detail

18/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H rear Pirelli tyre and Ferrari mechanic

19/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

20/28

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren, prepares to put on his helmet

21/28

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41

22/28

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ferrari and DHL personnel mingle

23/28

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

24/28

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

25/28

Photo by: Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team

26/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

27/28

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso

28/28

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
