Behind the scenes: Gearing up for the Chinese GP

14/04/2018 02:03
Photographers from LAT and Sutton Images have backstage access as teams get set for round three of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship – check out these great shots...
The helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, with rain visor fitted
1/28
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, in cockpit
2/28
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
3/28
Lance Stroll, Williams Racing, in the team's garage
4/28
Lance Stroll, Williams Racing, talks to an engineer
5/28
Robert Fernley, Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal and Eric Boullier, McLaren Racing Director
6/28
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
7/28
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren
8/28
Fernando Alonso, McLaren
9/28
Lance Stroll, Williams Racing
10/28
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams Racing, in cockpit, talks to mechanics
11/28
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+
12/28
Giorgio Piola, Technical Journalist
13/28
Marshal and Ferrari SF71H
14/28
Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 Team Principal and Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman, Haas F1 Team
15/28
The helmet of Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
16/28
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso
17/28
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 steering wheel detail
18/28
Ferrari SF71H rear Pirelli tyre and Ferrari mechanic
19/28
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
20/28
Fernando Alonso, McLaren, prepares to put on his helmet
21/28
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
22/28
Ferrari and DHL personnel mingle
23/28
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
24/28
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
25/28
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team
26/28
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
27/28
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso
28/28