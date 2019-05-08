Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 reveals details of Chicago fan festival

shares
comments
Formula 1 reveals details of Chicago fan festival
By:
1h ago

Chicago will host its Formula 1 festival event on June 8, coinciding with the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Earlier this year, Formula 1 chiefs announced plans to host four festivals, in Shanghai, Chicago, Los Angeles and a yet-to-be-announced Brazilian city.

The festivals include live demos of Formula 1 machinery among other things.

The Shanghai event coincided with the sport's 1000th race celebrations earlier this year.

The Chicago festival will take place at the historic Soldier Field, the current home of the Bears NFL team, on the Saturday of the Canadian GP.

On top of all the activities, fans attending the event will also be able to watch the Montreal qualifying session live.

"Following the huge success of the Shanghai festival, we are excited to be heading to Chicago - a city known to hold the most enthusiastic of sports fans," said F1 managing director Sean Bratches.

"We are looking forward to taking F1 to the US and immersing fans in the race day atmosphere and showing the Windy City all that F1 has to offer."

F1 previously held a fan festival in Miami, as part of its efforts to build a race event in future.

Next article
Renault adds ex-Ferrari/Mercedes specialist in senior F1 role

Previous article

Renault adds ex-Ferrari/Mercedes specialist in senior F1 role

Next article

Toro Rosso not getting results it deserves - Albon

Toro Rosso not getting results it deserves - Albon
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Pablo Elizalde
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

KTM CEO says Zarco performances "simply unacceptable"
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM CEO says Zarco performances "simply unacceptable"

5h ago
Renault adds ex-Ferrari/Mercedes specialist in senior F1 role Article
Formula 1

Renault adds ex-Ferrari/Mercedes specialist in senior F1 role

Red Bull to debut new, bigger motorhome in Spain Article
Formula 1

Red Bull to debut new, bigger motorhome in Spain

Latest videos
Onboard lap of Barcelona with six 2019 F1 cars 01:53
Formula 1

Onboard lap of Barcelona with six 2019 F1 cars

44m ago
Onboard: Antonio Giovinazzi 06:31
Formula 1

Onboard: Antonio Giovinazzi

2h ago

News in depth
Toro Rosso not getting results it deserves - Albon
Formula 1

Toro Rosso not getting results it deserves - Albon

Formula 1 reveals details of Chicago fan festival
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals details of Chicago fan festival

Renault adds ex-Ferrari/Mercedes specialist in senior F1 role
Formula 1

Renault adds ex-Ferrari/Mercedes specialist in senior F1 role

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.