Why Charlie Whiting will be impossible to replace in F1

Whiting had a lasting influence in F1 after climbing from a mechanic role at Hesketh to his race director position in which he wrote and policed regulations, took on the race starting role and considered the suitability of prospective race venues.

Edd Straw is joined by Scott Mitchell and Giorgio Piola to discuss Whiting's significant impact on F1, why he was so highly respected and what the future holds for the FIA's race director role.