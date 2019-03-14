Sign in
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Charlie Whiting will be impossible to replace in F1

1h ago

The Formula 1 paddock was shocked on Thursday by the news that race director Charlie Whiting died overnight following a pulmonary embolism in Melbourne.

Whiting had a lasting influence in F1 after climbing from a mechanic role at Hesketh to his race director position in which he wrote and policed regulations, took on the race starting role and considered the suitability of prospective race venues.

Edd Straw is joined by Scott Mitchell and Giorgio Piola to discuss Whiting's significant impact on F1, why he was so highly respected and what the future holds for the FIA's race director role.

More on Whiting's passing:

Beating Verstappen "clearly not the target", says Gasly

Beating Verstappen "clearly not the target", says Gasly
