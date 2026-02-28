Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures
How Charles Leclerc went from karting success to becoming Ferrari’s established F1 championship contender
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
The modern Ferrari era is defined by one Formula 1 driver, Charles Leclerc, who remains central to Ferrari’s long-term championship ambitions.
Since joining the Scuderia as a race driver in 2019, Leclerc has evolved from a highly rated junior prospect into a multiple grand prix winner and consistent title challenger. The question as F1’s new era begins is whether Ferrari can give him the machinery to convert his undeniable speed into his first world championship.
Born in Monte Carlo, Monaco
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images
Born: 16 October 1997
Born in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Leclerc began karting at a young age. Mentored early by the late Jules Bianchi, he quickly progressed through the junior ranks and established himself as one of the most promising drivers of his generation.
Karting breakthrough
Dorian Boccolacci, Charles Leclerc, A. Hubert
Photo by: Chris Walker / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Years: 2010–2011
Leclerc won major international karting titles, including the CIK-FIA KF3 World Cup in 2011. His performances against Europe’s top young drivers accelerated his move into single-seaters.
GP3 Series champion
Charles Leclerc, ART Grand Prix
Photo by: GP3 Series Media Service
Year: 2016
Driving for ART Grand Prix, Leclerc claimed the GP3 Series title in his rookie season. Multiple wins and consistent podium finishes marked him out as a future Formula 1 driver, before he was named to the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2013.
FIA Formula 2 champion
Race winner Charles Leclerc, PREMA Powerteam
Photo by: FIA Formula 2
Year: 2017
Still a Ferrari junior, Leclerc won the FIA Formula 2 Championship at his first attempt with Prema Racing, securing multiple victories and confirming his readiness for Formula 1.
Formula 1 debut with Sauber
Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 Ferrari, battles with Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Year: 2018
Leclerc made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber in the 2018 Australian Grand Prix. After early-season adaptation, he scored a best result of sixth place in Baku, outperforming expectations in his Ferrari-powered midfield machinery.
Ferrari promotion
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Erik Junius
Year: 2019
After just one season in F1, Ferrari signed Leclerc to replace Kimi Raikkonen. The promotion signalled the team’s belief that he could lead its future title ambitions. The Tifosi wouldn’t have to wait very long…
First pole position
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2019
In only his second race for Ferrari, Leclerc secured his maiden F1 pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix and led much of the race before a late engine issue dropped him to third. The performance confirmed his raw qualifying pace.
First back-to-back grand prix victories, Pt. I
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Year: 2019
At Spa-Francorchamps, Leclerc claimed his first Formula 1 victory for Ferrari as he won the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix.
First back-to-back grand prix victories, Pt. II
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images via Getty Images
Year: 2019
At Monza, Leclerc delivered Ferrari’s first Italian Grand Prix win since 2010, ending nearly a decade-long drought at the Temple of Speed.
Long-term Ferrari commitment
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Years: 2019–Present
Ferrari extended Leclerc’s contract on a long-term basis, reinforcing him as the cornerstone of its future. The partnership reflected mutual confidence that the pair's best years in F1 are still ahead of them.
Leading Ferrari through transition
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images
Years: 2020–2021
Ferrari endured a difficult period under new technical regulations, but Leclerc consistently extracted strong results from uncompetitive machinery. Podiums in 2020 and 2021 underlined his resilience.
Championship fight
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Bahrain GP 2022
Photo by: Erik Junius
Year: 2022
With F1’s ground-effect regulation reset, Ferrari briefly returned to competitiveness. Leclerc won multiple races and led the championship early in the season, emerging as a primary rival to Max Verstappen. In fact, Ferrari left the first race of 2022 as 1-2 finishers.
Monaco home victory
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Year: 2024
After years of misfortune at his home race, Leclerc finally secured victory at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2024. It was a highly emotional result, finally ending a string of poor results around the streets of Monte Carlo.
Entering the 2026 regulation reset
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 testing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Year: 2026
As Formula 1 prepares for sweeping technical changes, Leclerc enters the new era in his late 20s, combining experience with proven race-winning pace.
If Ferrari delivers a consistent front-running car under the new rules, 2026 may offer Leclerc his strongest opportunity yet to secure a maiden world championship.
