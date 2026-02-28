Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

What happened in MotoGP’s other big Thailand sprint incident 

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What happened in MotoGP’s other big Thailand sprint incident 

Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Dario Franchitti cheerful, has 'no expectations' ahead of surprise NASCAR start

NASCAR Truck
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Dario Franchitti cheerful, has 'no expectations' ahead of surprise NASCAR start

Marco Bezzecchi denies he was too eager after MotoGP Thailand sprint crash

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marco Bezzecchi denies he was too eager after MotoGP Thailand sprint crash

MotoGP riders have their say on controversial Marc Marquez-Pedro Acosta clash

MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP riders have their say on controversial Marc Marquez-Pedro Acosta clash

Ferrari’s rotating rear wing has David Coulthard thinking of McLaren’s banned third pedal

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari’s rotating rear wing has David Coulthard thinking of McLaren’s banned third pedal

Marc Marquez hits out at timing of controversial Thai GP sprint penalty

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marc Marquez hits out at timing of controversial Thai GP sprint penalty
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

How Charles Leclerc went from karting success to becoming Ferrari’s established F1 championship contender

Motorsport.com staff writers
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

The modern Ferrari era is defined by one Formula 1 driver, Charles Leclerc, who remains central to Ferrari’s long-term championship ambitions.

Since joining the Scuderia as a race driver in 2019, Leclerc has evolved from a highly rated junior prospect into a multiple grand prix winner and consistent title challenger. The question as F1’s new era begins is whether Ferrari can give him the machinery to convert his undeniable speed into his first world championship.

Born in Monte Carlo, Monaco

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Born: 16 October 1997

Born in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Leclerc began karting at a young age. Mentored early by the late Jules Bianchi, he quickly progressed through the junior ranks and established himself as one of the most promising drivers of his generation.

Karting breakthrough

Dorian Boccolacci, Charles Leclerc, A. Hubert

Dorian Boccolacci, Charles Leclerc, A. Hubert

Photo by: Chris Walker / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Years: 2010–2011

Leclerc won major international karting titles, including the CIK-FIA KF3 World Cup in 2011. His performances against Europe’s top young drivers accelerated his move into single-seaters.

GP3 Series champion

Charles Leclerc, ART Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: GP3 Series Media Service

Year: 2016

Driving for ART Grand Prix, Leclerc claimed the GP3 Series title in his rookie season. Multiple wins and consistent podium finishes marked him out as a future Formula 1 driver, before he was named to the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2013.

FIA Formula 2 champion

Race winner Charles Leclerc, PREMA Powerteam

Race winner Charles Leclerc, PREMA Powerteam

Photo by: FIA Formula 2

Year: 2017

Still a Ferrari junior, Leclerc won the FIA Formula 2 Championship at his first attempt with Prema Racing, securing multiple victories and confirming his readiness for Formula 1.

Formula 1 debut with Sauber

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 Ferrari, battles with Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37 Ferrari, battles with Lance Stroll, Williams FW41 Mercedes

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Year: 2018

Leclerc made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber in the 2018 Australian Grand Prix. After early-season adaptation, he scored a best result of sixth place in Baku, outperforming expectations in his Ferrari-powered midfield machinery. 

Ferrari promotion

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Erik Junius

Year: 2019

After just one season in F1, Ferrari signed Leclerc to replace Kimi Raikkonen. The promotion signalled the team’s belief that he could lead its future title ambitions. The Tifosi wouldn’t have to wait very long…

First pole position

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2019

In only his second race for Ferrari, Leclerc secured his maiden F1 pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix and led much of the race before a late engine issue dropped him to third. The performance confirmed his raw qualifying pace.

First back-to-back grand prix victories, Pt. I

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Year: 2019

At Spa-Francorchamps, Leclerc claimed his first Formula 1 victory for Ferrari as he won the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix. 

First back-to-back grand prix victories, Pt. II

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images via Getty Images

Year: 2019

At Monza, Leclerc delivered Ferrari’s first Italian Grand Prix win since 2010, ending nearly a decade-long drought at the Temple of Speed. 

Long-term Ferrari commitment

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Years: 2019–Present

Ferrari extended Leclerc’s contract on a long-term basis, reinforcing him as the cornerstone of its future. The partnership reflected mutual confidence that the pair's best years in F1 are still ahead of them.

Leading Ferrari through transition

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Years: 2020–2021

Ferrari endured a difficult period under new technical regulations, but Leclerc consistently extracted strong results from uncompetitive machinery. Podiums in 2020 and 2021 underlined his resilience.

Championship fight

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Bahrain GP 2022

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Bahrain GP 2022

Photo by: Erik Junius

Year: 2022

With F1’s ground-effect regulation reset, Ferrari briefly returned to competitiveness. Leclerc won multiple races and led the championship early in the season, emerging as a primary rival to Max Verstappen. In fact, Ferrari left the first race of 2022 as 1-2 finishers.

Monaco home victory

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Year: 2024

After years of misfortune at his home race, Leclerc finally secured victory at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2024. It was a highly emotional result, finally ending a string of poor results around the streets of Monte Carlo.

Entering the 2026 regulation reset

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 testing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 testing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2026

As Formula 1 prepares for sweeping technical changes, Leclerc enters the new era in his late 20s, combining experience with proven race-winning pace.

If Ferrari delivers a consistent front-running car under the new rules, 2026 may offer Leclerc his strongest opportunity yet to secure a maiden world championship.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Top Comments

More from
Motorsport.com staff writers

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Formula 1
Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures
More from
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc quickest, just two laps for Aston Martin

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc quickest, just two laps for Aston Martin

Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari causes shock in F1 testing with rear wing which flips 180 degrees
More from
Ferrari

Ferrari’s rotating rear wing has David Coulthard thinking of McLaren’s banned third pedal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari’s rotating rear wing has David Coulthard thinking of McLaren’s banned third pedal

Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Latest news

What happened in MotoGP’s other big Thailand sprint incident 

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What happened in MotoGP’s other big Thailand sprint incident 

Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Dario Franchitti cheerful, has 'no expectations' ahead of surprise NASCAR start

NASCAR Truck
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Dario Franchitti cheerful, has 'no expectations' ahead of surprise NASCAR start

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more