How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
262 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

shares
comments
How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Mar 9, 2020, 4:51 PM

In his second year at Ferrari, and now signed up through 2024, Formula 1 young gun Charles Leclerc is looking at ways to better accommodate his own needs behind the wheel of the SF1000.

As we can see from Giorgio Piola’s illustration above, he’s starting to take care of the details. The steering wheel on his car now features a thimble-like socket that supports his index and middle finger to give more feel when operating the clutch.

It’s by no means a new feature, with many drivers sporting such customizations on their steering wheels, but certainly an indication that he’s taking care of the smaller details in order to maximise his own performance. These kind of changes can become a tale of never-ending micromanagement, but with the rules surrounding race starts and clutch deployment under ever more scrutiny by the FIA, it’s an area of the driver's craft that he must get right.

The socket that’s been in use during testing has been produced via rapid prototyping, with numerous iterations almost certainly available to Leclerc in order that he finds the most effectively solution before the lights go out in Melbourne.

Take a look below at some other tailored Ferrari solutions in this area over recent years…

Slider
List

Charles Leclerc's steering wheel, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc's steering wheel, Ferrari SF90
1/3

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc favoured a simple wishbone style clutch paddle arrangement during his first season with Ferrari.

Ferrari SF70H steering wheel comparison: Vettel and Raikkonen

Ferrari SF70H steering wheel comparison: Vettel and Raikkonen
2/3

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This kind of customization is nothing new for Ferrari, as their drivers always look for better ergonomics when operating the clutch and other parameters on their wheel. We can see how Sebastian Vettel made numerous changes to his clutch paddle setup throughout 2017, as he looked to maximise his race starts.

Räikkönen's steering wheel comparison

Räikkönen's steering wheel comparison
3/3

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen tended to try and keep things a little more simple, using the wishbone style clutch paddle arrangement throughout.

Read Also:

 

Related video

Next article
Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn

Previous article

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn

Next article

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Giorgio Piola

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
20:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
00:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
22:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
01:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
00:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

59m
2
Formula 1

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn

3h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis

30m
4
Formula 1

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR should get the Cup Series championship race it needs

1h

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020 01:05
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola delves into the suspension and chassis change made by Mercedes for 2020

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar 04:33
Formula 1

Were Ferrari cheating? Why the FIA statement and deal has F1 teams in uproar

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort 01:31
Formula 1

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit 00:45
Formula 1

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit

Latest news

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis
F1

Ferrari hopes Australian GP can cheer Italy amid Covid-19 crisis

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts
F1

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn
F1

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"
F1

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"

"Not a chance" of Australian GP without spectators
F1

"Not a chance" of Australian GP without spectators

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.