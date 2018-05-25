Global
Formula 1 Special feature

Blasting around Monaco in a Williams 'tin can'


25/05/2018 09:56

Racer and TV pundit Karun Chandhok was delighted to get the chance to drive a Williams FW08C at the Monaco Historique event - it left him with a lasting appreciation for old-school Formula 1 driving styles.

The phone rang a few months ago and it was Williams Heritage boss Jonathan Williams asking, "How do you fancy doing a demo at the Monaco Historique in the FW08C?" Drive at one of my top-three favourite circuits, in a car that took one of the most memorable Monaco Grand Prix victories? "Yes please!"

The circuit at Monaco is a bit divisive when it comes to drivers' opinions. Nelson Piquet hated it while others absolutely loved it. I'm very firmly in that second camp. I've been very fortunate to race at Monaco in World Series by Renault, GP2 and Formula 1 and, along with Suzuka and Le Mans, the circuit holds a special place in my heart. Every corner is unique and the streets of the Principality are steeped in history. Ste Devote, Casino Square, Mirabeau, Portier, Tabac and La Rascasse all mean something special to any true fan of the sport.

