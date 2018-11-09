Champagne Carbon extends podium contract with F1

The high-end brand became F1’s official champagne in 2017, and is renowned for its high-tech carbon fibre packaging of the $3000 magnums that are used by the top three drivers after each race.

“Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of excellence in sport, so we are delighted to be associated with such a prestigious champagne mark [sic] as Carbon,” said Murray Barnett, Director of Sponsorship and Commercial Partnerships at Formula 1. “Our first two years together have been extremely successful and we are excited about embarking on a long-term partnership.”

Alex Mea, CEO of Champagne Carbon, added: “Champagne Carbon has built a dynamic synergy with Formula 1 over the past two seasons and is thrilled to be extending the partnership with such a prestigious sport.

“Champagne Carbon understands that executing on our commitment to excellence and uniqueness is a prerequisite to this partnership.

“As a result, we are very proud and excited to announce this multi-year agreement, which will continue from the start of the 2019 season.”