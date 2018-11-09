Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Champagne Carbon extends podium contract with F1

shares
comments
Champagne Carbon extends podium contract with F1
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
5h ago

Formula 1 has renewed its Official Champagne Supplier with Champagne Carbon, which means podium finishers will continue to spray its product for a further three years.

The high-end brand became F1’s official champagne in 2017, and is renowned for its high-tech carbon fibre packaging of the $3000 magnums that are used by the top three drivers after each race.

“Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of excellence in sport, so we are delighted to be associated with such a prestigious champagne mark [sic] as Carbon,” said Murray Barnett, Director of Sponsorship and Commercial Partnerships at Formula 1. “Our first two years together have been extremely successful and we are excited about embarking on a long-term partnership.”

Alex Mea, CEO of Champagne Carbon, added: “Champagne Carbon has built a dynamic synergy with Formula 1 over the past two seasons and is thrilled to be extending the partnership with such a prestigious sport.

“Champagne Carbon understands that executing on our commitment to excellence and uniqueness is a prerequisite to this partnership.

“As a result, we are very proud and excited to announce this multi-year agreement, which will continue from the start of the 2019 season.”

 
Next article
Clear to focus on Leclerc in 2019 Ferrari role

Previous article

Clear to focus on Leclerc in 2019 Ferrari role

Next article

Smedley talking to other teams about F1 roles

Smedley talking to other teams about F1 roles
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica in frame for Williams 2019 seat

4h ago
Marshal's fire extinguisher caused Ricciardo turbo penalty Article
Formula 1

Marshal's fire extinguisher caused Ricciardo turbo penalty

Vettel: Loose screw prompted cheeky radio joke Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Loose screw prompted cheeky radio joke

Latest videos
What can Ricciardo expect in 2019? 09:03
Formula 1

What can Ricciardo expect in 2019?

5h ago
Kubica, Ocon or Sirotkin: Who will join George Russell at Williams F1? 10:10
Formula 1

Kubica, Ocon or Sirotkin: Who will join George Russell at Williams F1?

Nov 8, 2018

News in depth
Hulkenberg: Brazil crash result of
Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Brazil crash result of "small error"

Vettel: Loose screw prompted cheeky radio joke
Formula 1

Vettel: Loose screw prompted cheeky radio joke

Marshal's fire extinguisher caused Ricciardo turbo penalty
Formula 1

Marshal's fire extinguisher caused Ricciardo turbo penalty

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.