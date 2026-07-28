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Carlos Sainz reveals F1 summer break plans and 30-year tradition

Carlos Sainz plans to spend the Formula 1 summer break relaxing and training with family and friends in the Balearic Islands

Lydia Mee
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Carlos Sainz has shared his plans for the Formula 1 summer break, explaining that he will be in the Balearic Islands with his family.

Sainz finished 18th and two laps down at the Hungaroring on Sunday, a race won by McLaren's Lando Norris. The Spaniard's Hungarian Grand Prix was further compromised by a collision with Oscar Piastri while being lapped, which hampered the McLaren driver and resulted in a five-second penalty for Sainz.

The 31-year-old heads into the summer break 15th in the drivers' championship on six points, with his Williams team-mate Alex Albon in 16th on five points. The Grove outfit slipped to ninth in the constructors' championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

"I normally spend my summer in the Balearic Islands," Sainz said during an appearance on The Fast And The Curious podcast. "I'll spend most of my time in Mallorca. Mallorca is where my parents' home is for the summer.

"My whole family goes there for almost a month. They install themselves there, and I get to go there for a couple of weeks and just hang out with the people that I love."

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

While the August break offers the drivers a chance to disconnect from the demanding F1 calendar, Sainz confirmed he will integrate a training programme into his time off.

"Sometimes my group of friends come towards the end, and we do a bit of a training camp before I fly to Zandvoort," he added. "Then I jump around Ibiza, Menorca, just with the boat to visit some other friends around the islands that I have there. Honestly, I've been doing that for 30 years, and that's everything I do in summer."

Williams is expected to introduce major upgrades later in the year, around the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 will resume following the summer shutdown at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

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