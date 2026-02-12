Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

WEC
WEC
Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

Dacia announces exit from Rally-Raid, rules out 2027 Dakar

Dakar
Dakar
Dacia announces exit from Rally-Raid, rules out 2027 Dakar

Fermin Aldeguer to miss Thai GP, Gresini names replacement

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Fermin Aldeguer to miss Thai GP, Gresini names replacement

What the first day of F1 2026 testing at Bahrain told us

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
What the first day of F1 2026 testing at Bahrain told us

Why both sides have a case in F1's engine row

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why both sides have a case in F1's engine row

Why race starts may be chaotic in early rounds of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why race starts may be chaotic in early rounds of F1 2026

Aston Martin opens extra cooling vents on extreme AMR26 as Honda engine issues emerge

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Aston Martin opens extra cooling vents on extreme AMR26 as Honda engine issues emerge
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Carlos Sainz admitted it was frustrating for Williams to miss the Barcelona shakedown but insisted his confidence in the team remains intact as it works to catch up during Bahrain testing

Lydia Mee Jake Boxall-Legge
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Carlos Sainz has insisted that while it was frustrating to miss the Barcelona shakedown, he has not lost any confidence in Williams.

Williams decided to skip the private testing at Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, "following delays in the FW48 programme."

"Yeah, frustrating. Obviously, I'm not going to hide away from the fact that I would have loved to be in Barcelona to get those three days, get the head start," Sainz told the media in Bahrain. 

"And yeah, it was always going to be the plan, but unfortunately during the winter we faced some issues, some bumps in the road that we didn't expect as a team. And we had to readapt our plan and do the best we could with what we had, and to turn up then to Bahrain and had a smooth day like yesterday.

"At least since the message back that we did it for a reason and that now we are running smoothly and trying to catch up with the others."

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

When asked if his confidence had been damaged due to the delays that the team has faced, the Spanish driver added: "I wouldn't say the confidence is damaged. I think it's more a realisation that there's still multiple areas where even if we were podium finishers last year, P5 in the championship, we're still not at the level of where we want to be in terms of comparing ourselves with top teams and the way they execute their winters, their preparations, their change of set of regulations. 

"We know there's a massive margin of improvement in many, many areas and yet when I came to Williams I knew this was going to be the case and I'm here for trying to help in every area."

The Grove outfit is now in Bahrain for the first week of pre-season testing and they will have one more three-day block next week before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix from 6-8 March.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why race starts may be chaotic in early rounds of F1 2026

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes-AMG influence on NLS date switch to open door for Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes-AMG influence on NLS date switch to open door for Max Verstappen

Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Yuki Tsunoda set for F1 car return in San Francisco demo run in title-winning RB7

Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'
More from
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Red Bull Ford "a clear step ahead" on crucial hybrid usage

Williams finally hits the track with 2026 F1 car in Silverstone shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Williams finally hits the track with 2026 F1 car in Silverstone shakedown

Williams: Burning fuel may be key to having enough battery power to finish F1 lap

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Williams: Burning fuel may be key to having enough battery power to finish F1 lap
More from
Williams

New Williams garage screen is the unexpected star of Bahrain testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Williams garage screen is the unexpected star of Bahrain testing

Mercedes' early F1 race simulation a "laugh in everyone's face" - Williams

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Mercedes' early F1 race simulation a "laugh in everyone's face" - Williams

Williams: Rival F1 teams 'pissed off' over Mercedes engine, but it's fully legal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Williams: Rival F1 teams 'pissed off' over Mercedes engine, but it's fully legal

Latest news

Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Carlos Sainz: Missing Barcelona shakedown “frustrating” but Williams confidence unchanged

Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

WEC
WEC WEC
Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

Dacia announces exit from Rally-Raid, rules out 2027 Dakar

Dakar
DAKR Dakar
Dacia announces exit from Rally-Raid, rules out 2027 Dakar

Fermin Aldeguer to miss Thai GP, Gresini names replacement

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Fermin Aldeguer to miss Thai GP, Gresini names replacement